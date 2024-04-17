Bill Belichick joining 'The Pat McAfee Show' as 2024 NFL Draft analyst

Bill Belichick is unemployed, but he'll have Pat McAfee to keep him company on draft night. (Photo by Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Bill Belichick doesn't have an NFL coaching job, but he won't be spending the 2024 NFL Draft alone. He's joining up with Pat McAfee and his merry band of self-described "idiots."

McAfee announced on his Wednesday show that the former longtime New England Patriots head coach and GM would lend his expertise to ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" on draft night, providing expertise on all the picks as they come in.

"So incredibly pumped and thankful that you'll be joining us next Thursday night in Detroit for the countdown and for the draft," McAfee said, before asking Belichick if he had ever imagined he'd be spending his first post-coaching draft night with "a bunch of idiots."

"Why did you agree to do this with us? We're so incredibly thankful."

We're so INCREDIBLY PUMPED Coach



"I'm looking forward to it and Draft Weekend is always an exciting time..



It'll be fun to be with you guys and get your expertise" ~ Bill Belichick #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/VnjLzVcuSb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 17, 2024

Seated in front of an enormous display of his numerous Super Bowl trophies ("That's my bling," he joked at one point), Belichick was all smiles, which is still weird to see after over 20 years of mostly frowns and scowls.

"I'm looking forward to seeing it from the other side," Belichick said. "It'll be fun to be in Detroit, be with you guys, and get your expertise."

Belichick burst into laughter when he said the word "expertise," so he understands the tone of the show. But true to form, he also provided useful information that's relatable to experienced and newer fans alike.

"The NFL Draft is like a jigsaw puzzle and you have to look at everything..



There's not many perfect players out there but they might fit your system perfectly"



Bill Belichick #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/pvIIfAj18Q — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 17, 2024

He also chatted with Adam "Pacman" Jones about the new special teams rules the NFL has implemented for the 2024 season, and showed that his incredible football mind is good for more than just running an NFL team. He also uses it to hold grudges and make jokes.

"That punt you returned against us with the Titans was TOTAL BS @REALPACMAN24..



I can't remember a situation that I've been more pissed about" 😂😂 ~ Bill Belichick #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/OeUJkq1Ymp — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 17, 2024

The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on April 25, airing on ESPN.