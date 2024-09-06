Bill Belichick alluded that he wasn't all that impressed with Caleb Williams' preseason reps

Former NFL coach Bill Belichick is staying plenty busy in his post-New England Patriots days.

During a recent segment on Inside the NFL, the future Hall of Famer used his platform to pump the preseason hype brakes on Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams after some impressive August flashes.

As the show's panel discussed Williams' play over the preseason, Belichick chimed in to downplay the idea that those snaps were proof that the Bears rookie was the next great NFL quarterback.

“Well, he wasn’t accurate, he was 10-for-20,” Belichick said on the broadcast about the quarterback's preseason reps. “There were a couple of highlight plays, but they weren’t that good.”

Belichick knows a thing or two about impressive quarterback play from his nearly two decades with Tom Brady, but he wasn't quite as successful in finding Brady's successor. That's part of why he's in media this season.

We'll see how the new Bears quarterback looks once the regular season begins, and if Belichick's tempering of expectations in Chicago looks smart or silly by the season's end.

