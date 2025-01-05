Biggest transfer portal winners & how the SEC and Big Ten could change the CFP | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde do a deep dive into the Rivals transfer portal rankings now that many of the top names are committed. They discuss expectations for top teams like LSU, Auburn, Texas Tech and more now that they've brought in some of the biggest transfers in college football.

Additionally, at the beginning of the show they cover how the College Football Playoff schedule is awkwardly oriented during the month of January to avoid the NFL Playoffs. They also cover expectations for how the SEC and Big Ten could impact the structure of the College Football Playoff this offseason.

(1:05) College Football Playoff schedule

(19:16) Transfer Portal winners

(48:36) College Football Playoff expansion

(59:09) Goat judging update

