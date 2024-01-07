The Biggest Takeaways from the Chris Farley Documentary

From his idyllic childhood in Wisconsin to his tragic death, the documentary details the amazing ride of the beloved, larger-than-life comedian

Alan Singer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank Comedian and SNL star Chris Farley

There's no denying that Chris Farley is one of the most memorable Saturday Night Live comedians of all time, where he was a featured player between 1990-1995. In the documentary I Am Chris Farley, now airing on The CW, his SNL colleagues, friends and siblings remember him as a kind, gentle, vulnerable and naturally, hilarious, man.

But the actor had a dark side and struggled with drinking and using drugs. After the left Saturday Night Live, he went on to do movies, but struggled with the pressures of fame. And, in 1997, his demons got the better of him. He died of an overdose of cocaine and morphine in Chicago.

In I Am Chris Farley, pals like David Spade, Adam Sandler, and SNL creator Lorne MIchaels remember the man they were proud to call a friend. Below, the biggest takeaways from I Am Chris Farley.

His Childhood Was Idyllic

Chris Farley grew up in Madison, Wisconsin, in a suburban white house with green shutters and a big backyard, and spent most of his days outdoors playing with his three brothers Kevin, John and Tom, and his sister Barb. “What you imagine Americana looked like in the '70s, that was it,” his sister shared. He also loved his dad. That, Adam Sandler says, was something he and Farley had in common. “If our dads told us to do it, we’d do it," Sandler says.

He Caught the Theater Bug at Camp

Farley and his brothers attended Red Arrow camp in Wisconsin for seven weeks each summer, where there was a play at the end of the summer. Play director Richard Wenzel recognized Chris’s talent even back then — his roles at summer camp kickstarted his love affair for performing in from of an audience. “He started to think, I’m different from other guys this way,” says his brother Kevin.





He Loved a Physical Gag Even at a Young Age

Farley was a goofball even in high school, where he was on the football team — and was known for pulling his pants down. He got into trouble once for pulling out his penis during typing class on a dare and continuing the type as though nothing was amiss. "It was funny," recalls his brother Kevin, noting that even their dad laughed about it. The stunt got him kicked out of school for a semester.

Cinematic/Alamy David Spade and Chris Farley in 1995's Tommy Boy

He Was a Master Salesman

Much like his character in the film Tommy Boy, Farley had natural charisma and was an excellent salesman. "He knew people," says his brother Kevin, noting that Farley briefly worked for his dad as a salesman for his oil business, and would take clients to dinner, eat and drink with them, and they'd always sign a contract at the end. But he couldn't resist appeal of performing and moved to Chicago to join the improve and comedy troupe Second City. It was there that he met Mike Myers, who later recommended him to Lorne Michaels for the Saturday Night Live gig.

He Was Nervous About Being Typecast as the Fat Guy — But Also Embraced It

When Patrick Swayze was the host of SNL, there was sketch where he and Farley played Chippendale’s dancers. Bob Odenkirk says he was nervous about taking his shirt off and being typecast as “the fat guy,” Odenkirk told him to go out and be the funniest fat guy he should be — which Farley naturally did. Dan Aykroyd says Farley appreciated the comedic value that his weight carried. Comedian Will Sasso says it was an inspiration. "As a fat kid in high school...he was my hero, especially since Farley was as good as dancer as Swayze."



He Was Self-Deprecating

In SNL, one of his popular sketches was The Chris Farley show, where he played a nervous interviewer who would chastise himself for being an idiot. Friends say that was most like the real Chris. “His self-deprecation was in a lot of things he did,” remembers the late Bob Saget. “He apologized for a lot of stuff I wish he’d never had to apologize for.”

Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Chris Farley and Adam Sandler in an SNL sketch in 1995

He Was a Secret Ladies Man

His brother says beautiful women were his achilles heel — but he wasn't just sitting on the sidelines looking at them. “Some of the most beautiful women in Hollywood would come to the studio to visit him because he was nice to everybody," recalls Dan Aykroyd. "He was funny, sweet, and a gentleman." He also dated Victoria Secret model Lorri Bagley, who recalls that he just had incredible charisma.

He Had a Dark Side That Came Out at Night

While friends recall that he was always, always funny, they sayd would pull away and wanted to be by himself after midnight. Drinking and drugs were always an issue, and SNL boss Lorne Michaels sent him to a strict rehab center during his tenure on the show. When he returned, he vowed he would do better, and friends warned him that he would die if he didn’t take his health seriously.

'Fat Guy in a Little Coat' Was Something He Actually Did to David Spade

The scene where Farley wore David Spade's coat was one of the most memorable parts of Tommy Boy, but before he did it on the big screen, it was a gag he actually did to Spade, who was his best friend, when they were sitting in an office. Known for his endless physical jokes, he put on Spade’s jacket and said, “Look at me! Fat guy in a little coat!” The prank made them laugh so hard that it made its way into the film.

Hollywood Wasn't a Great Place for Him

Lorne Michaels says that around the time of Tommy Boy’s success, a new administration team came in at NBC and they didn’t like Farley or Sandler — plus he was getting big offers and big money to do more movies. The move ended up being overwhelming, according to former girlfriend Bagley. Molly Shannon says without the routine of SNL and the security of his friends and family, he felt lost. Bob Saget says, “Success in Hollywood doesn’t always create the best for people.”

He Went to Rehab 17 Times Before His Death

Alcohol was his first love, say his friends, but the other drugs weren’t far behind. Sandler says that he loved when Farley came home from rehab, when he was fresh and eating well. “Chris sober was the most brilliant, brightest thing I’d ever seen,” says comedian Jay Mohr. Each time Farley was determined to stay sober, but would relapse. He eventually died in 1997 at 33, of a combination of cocaine and morphine. “I wasn’t shocked,” says Mike Myers, though his friends and family were distraught — and say they'd give anything for Farley to still be making people laugh today.

SGranitz/WireImage Chris Farley's family honors him posthumously with a star on the walk of fame

