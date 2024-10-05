“It’s a big day for him” – Enzo Maresca reacts to good news for one Chelsea star

Enzo Maresca has revealed he’s very happy for Christopher Nkunku after the 26-year-old was called up to the France squad.

Nkunku was named in Didier Deschamps squad for the upcoming fixtures against Israel and Belgium in the Nations League.

The call up is the first time the Frenchman has been selected for the national team since he made the switch to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig and is a reward for his good start to the season.

Maresca on Nkunku’s France call-up

Nkunku’s time at Chelsea has been plagued by injury issues which caused him to miss the majority of his debut campaign.

However, following a positive pre-season in America, Nkunku has had a good start to the season and has already scored seven goals, including a hat-trick against Barrow in the Carabao Cup.

The France International has only started once in the Premier League, on the opening day against Manchester City and is currently playing second fiddle to Nicolas Jackson, who has also had an impressive start to the season.

Nkunku has scored seven goals in all competitions this season. (Photo by John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

For Nkunku it’s great be back in the national team set-up following a strong start to the season and Maresca admitted he was really happy for the former RB Leipzig man.

“We are all happy, he deserves it,” Maresca told Chelsea’s website.

“He is doing well with us. It’s a big day for him.

“The start to his Chelsea career was not exactly how he would have wanted with the injuries. It’s the same for Wes Fofana, who missed the whole season last year but this year he goes to the national team.

“I’m very happy for both of them. We don’t have doubts about them in terms of as a player and the way they are playing.

“During the last one [international break] we had Noni Madueke and Renato Veiga also with the national teams, it’s good for the squad to have more players there.”

Nkunku will likely find himself on the bench for Sunday’s game against Nottingham Forest, but will be looking to make an impact and continue his goalscoring form if called upon.