Bianconere suffer setback against Roma

A first league defeat of the season for the Bianconere, who lost 3-1 in Rome against the Giallorosse.

Find below the match report, Massimliano Canzi's post-match interview and the team-sheets.

THE MATCH REPORT

The match began in the worst possible way for the Bianconere, conceding in the third minute: Giulia Dragoni expertly finished past a helpless Pauline Peyraud-Magnin having made a darting run into the box, to score her first Serie A goal.

Juventus Women First Team tried to react quickly and in the 5th minute created a chance for Barbara Bonansea, who was unable to trouble the Giallorosse goalkeeper, while at the other end Peyraud-Magnin was called into action twice in the space of a few seconds to prevent Roma from doubling their advantage during a very hectic start to proceedings.

In the 11th minute, however, Juventus Women had their first big chance: Arianna Caruso's great ball found Bonansea who had made a great run in behind the Roma defence but she saw her effort saved by Isabella Kresche. Less than 60 seconds later it was Amalie Vangsgaard's turn to try her luck after a misunderstanding by the Giallorosse rearguard, in an entertaining match that was full of ups and downs.

The hosts continued to push, especially on the flanks, putting several dangerous crosses into the Bianconere penalty area and displaying impressive fitness levels. Juventus Women withstood the onslaught, despite posing little threat going forward, and were able to keep the margin to one.

The Giallorosse came close again in the 29th minute: a perfect cross into the middle found Evelyne Viens, who had pulled away from her marker before heading goalwards, but her effort hit the crossbar. It was an uphill battle in the half for Juventus Women, who were unable find much attacking rhythm, with Sofia Cantore’s effort hitting the side netting with their last chance of the half - as Massimiliano Canzi’s side went into the interval 1-0 down. .

The second half began with Chiara Beccari coming on for Valentina Bergamaschi, with both teams playing at a slower tempo than in the first half, and the Bianconere making the most of their first chance of the second period: Bonansea's cross evaded everyone as Cantore's movement at the front post deceived the Giallorosse defenders and the ball ended up in the back of the net, puting Juve back on level terms – albeit temporarily.

Juventus Women grew in confidence after their equaliser and in the 61st minute it was Cantore who attempted a shot from the edge of the box, narrowly missing the target. The Bianconere then made their second change with Hanna Bennison taking Caruso's place in the middle of the pitch. Roma responded to Cantore’s effort with a dangerous long-range strike from Alice Corelli which was dealt with by Peyraud-Magnin.

Coach Canzi continued to look to his bench, also sending on Cristiana Girelli and Lindsey Thomas, but Roma did not let up and in the 72nd minute retook the lead: Manuela Giuliano picked out Benedetta Glionna on the right wing, who then returned the favour with a deep cross back to Giuliano who had made a dangerous run into the box and converted from the centre of the Juventus penalty area to make it 2-1.

It was a tricky end to the game for Juventus Women who went in search of an equaliser, but in the 81st minute they conceded a penalty for a foul in the box by Beccari: Elena Linari stepped up and fired her effort down the middle to give Roma a 3-1 lead.

The scoreline remained the same in the closing stages and as a result Juventus Women suffered their first league defeat of the campaign.

MASSIMILIANO CANZI

“According to the law of averages, sooner or later we had to suffer a defeat: today Roma deserved the victory, it is fair to give credit to the opponent. There are still 33 points up for grabs between now and the end of the season: so I think everything was still to play for even before this match, it is even more so now. We are calm, we continue our season with confidence. We knew Roma would start aggressively, then there were various phases in the match and they dealt with them better than we did. I never thought the league was decided, anything can happen: we knew it would be a complicated match. Losing is never good - our intention is always to win all the matches we play - but it could also be positive, although the attitude of my players was very good again today. After equalising we tried to go on and win it, perhaps with too much impetus, and we did not play as we would have liked.”

ROMA 3-1 JUVENTUS

Stadio Tre Fontane, Sunday 19 January, 2025 at 15:30 (CET)

Serie A - Matchday 15

Goals: 3’ Dragoni (R), 59’ Bonansea (J), 71’ Giugliano (R), 83’ Linari (Pen.) (R)

Roma: Kresche, Thogersen, Minami, Linar, Di Guglielmo, Dragoni (64’ Kuhl), Giugliano (84’ Troelsgaard), Greggi, Corelli (64’ Glionna), Viens, Haavi (90+2’ Pandini).

Unused Substitutes: Ceasar, Aigbogun, Pilgrim, Hanshaw, Cissoko, Galli, Merolla.

Coach: Alessandro Spugna.

Juventus: Peyraud-Magnin, Lenzini, Kullberg, Boattin, Bergamaschi (46’ Beccari), Schatzer, Caruso (62’ Bennison), Krumbiegel (70’ Thomas), Cantore, Vangsgaard (70’ Girelli), Bonansea.

Unused Substitutes: Harviken, Lehmann, Rosucci, Capelletti, Brighton, Gallo, Proulx.

Coach: Massimiliano Canzi.

Referee: Claudio Giuseppe Allegretta

Assistants: Antonio Aletta, Cristian Robilotta

Fourth Official: Francesco Martini

Bookings: 66’ Di Guglielmo (R)

