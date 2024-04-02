Beyoncé's 3 New 'Cowboy Carter' Hairstyles Are Everything

A Beyoncé album release is nothing short of an experience, from the audio teasers to the rumbling excitement, Behyhive fan theories and a series of new photos to swoon over. Mrs.Carter always sticks to a theme that matches the sonic vibe of her latest project and album. Most recently, the singer took fans on a futuristic experience with the launch of her Renaissance album, dripping in chrome from head to toe at every appearance. Now, she's taking on the country music genre and sparing nothing to embody its Southern roots in her glam and fashion.

Beyoncé is often loyal to her honey blonde highlighted tresses, yet for her new Cowboy Carter album, she takes a full swing at showcasing her inner southern belle. True to her Texas roots, the singer proudly rocks a big blonde bouffant hairstyle in one of her Instagram photos to countdown the music's release. A style that's true to the core of the country and Southern beauty standards that date back to the 1960's.

Below, we break down the three new looks Beyoncé debuted for the release of Cowboy Carter, which are the epitome of Southern charm.

Extra long blonde tresses

Yoncé is no stranger to rocking blonde tresses, yet for this rodeo, the icon packs on the inches. The cowboy hat and modernized chaps in the colors of the American flag lean into full Americana and country-core. Blonde-colored hair is often the go-to color choice of southern women to turn up the charm and allure that accompany their big personalities.

Bouffant Updo

Only a true southern belle knows that the bigger the hair, the harder the stare and a big blonde bouffant is the perfect choice. For this look, Beyoncé dives fully into the dramatic hair and makeup trends from the 1960's. The singer's bright blue eyeshadow, black liner, creased eyelids and fanned-out lashes are reminiscent of '60s icons Twiggy, Elizabeth Taylor and Diana Ross. Yoncè's framing curls and larger-than-life bouffant are straight from the pages of the Southern Belle beauty book.

Braids

Braids are not only a protective style; they're an ode to Black history and culture and the singer's beaded style makes that apparent. Mrs. Carter has worn various creative braided styles over the years and this time her thigh-length beaded braids and braided bang tell their own story.

The style most closely resembles "Fulani" or "Tribal" braid styles that are popular in both African and African American cultures. These hairstyles consist of unique and intricate patterns braided across the scalp and adorned with beads and hair gems of varying colors.

