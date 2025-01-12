Bettors backing favorites in each of Sunday's NFL wild card games

Bettors like all but one home team in the four NFL wild card games remaining.

Ahead of Sunday’s action, all three home teams are getting the majority of bets and money against the spread at BetMGM. The Buffalo Bills are now 8.5-point favorites at home against the Denver Broncos and are getting 57% of bets and 58% of the money. The line opened at 7.5 points.

If Buffalo wins, the Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens after Baltimore easily covered the spread against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night. If the No. 7 seed Broncos pull the upset, they’ll head to Kansas City to face the Chiefs and the Ravens will host the Houston Texans.

The Broncos and Bills kick off Sunday’s action, meaning the first round of the AFC playoffs will be done before the NFC playoffs begin. The Eagles are now 5.5-point favorites at home against the Packers and are getting 73% of the bets and 72% of the money. The line has moved two points in Philly’s favor after Jalen Hurts was officially cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol and is set to start for the Eagles.

The Buccaneers are 3-point favorites against the Commanders on Sunday night and are getting 57% of bets and 60% of the money.

The only home team not getting the majority of action is the only home team that’s an underdog. The Rams are now 2.5-point dogs to the Minnesota Vikings as the Vikings are getting 70% of bets and 66% of the money. Monday night’s game has been moved from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, because of the wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

If both the Eagles and Buccaneers win, the Lions will play the winner of Monday night’s game in the divisional round on Jan. 19.

So far, favorites are 1-1 in the NFL playoffs as the Los Angeles Chargers were road favorites at the Texans on Saturday. Houston won 32-12 as a 2.5-point underdog as Chargers QB Justin Herbert threw four interceptions.