Bette Midler Says She Wants To Join ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ “To Talk Some Sh**” & Andy Cohen Says “It’s Time”

Bette Midler is “in the mood to talk some sh**t” and wants to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The star took to social media to express her desire to become one of the stars of the Bravo reality series.

“Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills? I’ve never watched it, but I am in the mood to talk some shit. And to get paid for it? A dream,” Midler posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

It wasn’t long before executive producer Andy Cohen saw the post and added, “It’s time!”

Bravo’s official X account also joined in on the fun posting, “Talk about a glorious crossover.”

The most recent season of RHOBH included Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke and Annemarie Wiley.

Wiley recently announced she was leaving the show after one season, expressing disappointment on social media over not being asked back for a second season.

“I’m disappointed is an understatement,” Wiley said in a statement shared on Instagram. “I never auditioned for this show. The show found me and asked me to be on it out of the blue 6 weeks after the cast had already started filming. I was thrown into filming 2 weeks later, mid-season.”

Wiley continued, “I was very excited about the opportunity, and I thought following exactly what I was instructed to do throughout filming last season was the way the ‘game was played.’”

As RHOBH Season 14 prepares to start production, Kathy Hilton has been reported to return for the new season after appearing at the Season 13 reunion in support of her sister, Kyle Richards.

Former housewife Denise Richards also recently expressed she was open to returning to the franchise.

