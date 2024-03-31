Bette Midler Would Love To 'Talk Some S**t' On This 'Real Housewives' Show: 'A Dream!'

Bette Midler spilled that she wants to join the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” on Saturday.

The Divine Miss M, in a post on X, wrote that she’d love to take part in the hit reality TV series on Bravo.

“Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills? I’ve never watched it, but I am in the mood to talk some shit. And to get paid for it? A dream! #RHOBH,” Midler wrote.

Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills? I’ve never watched it, but I am in the mood to talk some shit. And to get paid for it? A dream! #RHOBH — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) March 30, 2024

Andy Cohen, executive producer of “The Real Housewives” franchise and host of its reunions, seemingly approved the idea.

“It’s time! 💎,” Cohen wrote.

Bravo’s official X account weighed in on Midler’s post, as well, writing, “Talk about a glorious crossover 😉💎.”

Midler later replied to Cohen with her own tagline in case she joins the cast.

“I think my tagline should be, ‘Those Beaches don’t know what’s about to hit ’em!!” wrote Midler in a nod to her 1988 film “Beaches.”

Midler has previously run into an alum from “The Real Housewives” world.

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Phaedra Parks, in a 2016 fan Q&A with Page Six, revealed Midler talked to her about “doing her funeral” as the two were on a flight to New York.

“That would be an honor!” Parks wrote on X.

