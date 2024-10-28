'Beto wants to make a point' - Walcott

[Getty Images]

Former Everton winger Theo Walcott thinks Sean Dyche will be "very relieved" that the Toffees extended their five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League after Beto's 94th minute goal saw them share the points with Fulham.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Walcott said: "They will be very relieved. It was Beto as well, who is putting a lot of pressure on Dominic Calvert-Lewin right now.

"It was fantastic that Everton yet again got the result.

"I felt that Calvert-Lewin was a very isolated figure in this game. Calvin Bassey and Issa Diop, who were tremendous all game, bullied him. They really did. They put him in a position where he found it very difficult to make an impact on the game.

"I think he would have been quite frustrated with his performance. He came off and Beto came on - and he wants to make a point and wants to be in the team, with Calvert-Lewin's contract obviously running down as well.

"Beto was just a bit of a different player for Bassey and Diop to deal with.

"He was putting himself in the right areas and causing Fulham's backline a different problem. He picked up some good positions and there was some relief for him when he did get his goal. It was brilliant to see."

