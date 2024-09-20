Betfred promo code: Latest Betfred sign up offer for 2024

(iStock/The Independent)

Betfred, one of the most well-known and trusted betting sites, is running a promotion for new customers to sign up and get £50 in free bets.

The Betfred sign up offer is among the most competitive around, and requires new customers to simply sign up, enter the Betfred promo code BETFRED50, then deposit and stake £10.

Within a few hours of your qualifying bet being settled, you’ll receive £50 in bet credits to use on any sports.

Below, we’ve run through the Betfred promo code and sign up bonus, including how to qualify, how to claim the free bets and any relevant terms and conditions.

To find out more about how we rate bookmakers and about gambling responsibly please scroll a little further down the page.

What is the 2024 Betfred sign up offer?

The latest Betfred sign up offer is a fairly straightforward ‘bet £10 get £50 in free bets’ promotion.

Available for new customers only, this Betfred sign up bonus is activated after registering an account and entering the Betfred promo code BETFRED50.

Users must then deposit at least £10 and place a qualifying sports bet online of £10 or more – at odds at evens (1/1) or greater – and soon after that bet is settled, they will receive their £50 in free bets.

These come in the form of five £10 tokens – two of which are reserved specifically for accumulators (with a minimum of four selections), and another three for any sports market.

Only deposits made by debit card will qualify for this Betfred sign up offer, though there are plenty of other Betfred offers available that accept different payment options.

The free bet credits should be released within 10 hours of a new customer’s first £10+ bet being settled, as long as users have verified their age and identity (doing this early on speeds up the process).

Is there a Betfred promo code?

Yes. New customers must use the Betfred promo code: BETFRED50.

Users simply need to complete the sign up process and enter the above Betfred promo code, but make sure to enter it before making a first deposit.

Customers are then free to place their qualifying bet and must wait for it to settle before before receiving the free bets in their account.

How to claim the Betfred sign up bonus

Key T&Cs for Betfred sign up promo code

Betfred apply all of their general terms and conditions to this sign up bonus, as well as what they call ‘Significant Conditions’.

Be sure to read the T&Cs in depth before opting in for this offer, but for your convenience we’ve picked out some of the key terms that might catch people out.

Be mindful that the offer is for new customers only, so if you already own a Betfred account you won’t be entitled to the promotion.

New users must also complete the verification process, which usually consists of uploading some form of identification as well as a supporting document – such as a utility bill – as proof of address.

The BETFRED50 promo code for Betfred can be added during or after registration, as long as it is added before you deposit any funds.

The deposit has to be at least £10, and it must be lodged using a debit card, within seven days of registering the account.

Customers must then place a stake of £10 or more on any qualifying sportsbook market, at odds of evens (1/1) or greater, which must settle within a week of registering for your account.

Two or more separate bets with a combined stake of £10 will not qualify (for example, you are not eligible for the offer if you place two £5 accumulator bets).

Your qualifying bet will become invalid if you cash out.

Any of the five free bet bet tokens that go unused will expire after seven days.

Free bets themselves cannot be withdrawn as cash from your account, and they won’t be returned with any winnings you generate from bets placed via the free bet tokens.

How Betfred sign up offer compares to other leading bookies

Betfred offer the most valuable welcome bonus on the market, outshining established operators and new betting sites.

Other elements to consider when comparing Betfred betting sign up offer to others on the market is its flexibility. For example, BetMGM’s free bets reserved for horse racing, and the other half mostly limited to football.

Below, we’ve picked out a handful of other sign up bonus deals from top bookmakers for an idea of how the Betfred promo fares.

Bookmaker Welcome offer Bonus code BetMGM Bet £10 get £40 in free bets None required Tote Bet £10 get £30 in free bets + 50 free spins B10G40 SpreadEx Bet £10 get £40 in free bets INDY2024 Bet365 Bet £10 get £30 in free bets INDY2024 William Hill Bet £10 get £30 in free bets None required

Betfred offers for existing customers

Once you’ve used your five free bet tokens, there are plenty more promotions to consider for Betfred’s existing customers.

In addition to the Betfred sign up promo code, the bookmaker runs frequent promotions including offers such as a free bet if your horse finishes second or third, which is one of the reasons why we rank it among the best horse racing betting sites.

Betfred excel in several areas, from the flexibility of their bet builder offering to the breadth of their horse racing offers, such as the one mentioned above.

Their ‘Acca Flex’ promo is one of the best accumulator offers available on football betting sites, providing a cash bonus of up to 50% on your winnings if all your selections win, and giving you your money back if just one selection lets you down (minimum of five selections).

The Double Delight/Hat-trick Heaven offer is another Betfred mainstay – if you back a first goalscorer and it wins, they will double or treble your odds if the player goes on to score a second or third goal. This offer is now running for selected matches on Betfred’s live betting site, while a similar promo is available for rugby league first try scorers.

Reasons to sign up with Betfred

Aside from a strong Betfred welcome offer of £50 in free bets, we have ranked this bookmaker as the top football betting app, the top rugby betting app, the best horse racing bookmaker for Best Odds Guaranteed and one of the best sites for free bets.

Along with the flexibility and odds boosts provided in their ‘Acca Flex’ and ‘Double Delight/Hat-trick Heaven’ offers, their #PickYourPunt feature – their version of a bet builder – offers hundreds of combined selections, and if they don’t offer exactly what you want, you can contact them via social media to request your picks and they’ll do their best to put a price on it.

They have one of the best rugby betting sites around with a strong sportsbook product as well as boasting sponsorship deals with the Super League and Challenge Cup, strengthening the brand’s reputation for rugby betting.

Horse racing is also an area they excel in, while those who seek a vast range of sports to bet on will not be disappointed.

Importantly, Betfred are one of the best bookies for easy access to responsible gambling tools. Access to their ‘Safer Gambling’ section is clear on every page – sometimes more than once – and they regularly remind users to stay in control of their betting.

Moreover, as one of the our top ranked safe betting sites, Betfred is legal and fully licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring that your personal and financial data is secure.

Gambling responsibly

Betfred do a good job of promoting safe gambling but you can never be too careful when engaging with sports betting so it is important to be aware of the pitfalls.

When betting online on gambling sites, you should never bet more than you can afford to lose. Sports betting can be addictive so please take steps to remain in control of your budget.

You can do this by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered by Betfred, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

Betfred sign up offer in review

Upon taking up the Betfred sign up offer, we found the process to be relatively straightforward, from having the Betfred promo code accepted to verifying our identity.

Once we had a funded account, finding a decent bet with odds of at least evens that would settle within seven days of registering was not difficult, given the wide range of markets, and we were duly compensated with the £50 in free bets within hours of the settlement.

Although obtaining the free bets was a seamless affair, there were some terms and conditions which don’t favour the customer, some of which we’ve outlined in our key pros and cons of the Betfred sign up offer.

Pros Cons Relatively low qualifying stake of £10 Seven-day window is a short period to use up £50 worth of free bets Free bets received within hours of qualifying stake being settled Only debit card deposits will qualify for the promo No wagering requirements on any winnings from the free bets Must verify your account before free bets are issued

That said, the positives cancel out the negatives, and we were particularly pleased to see that no wagering requirements are attached to any winnings from the free bets.

This means we were able to withdraw funds generated from the free bets immediately – some bookies require you to ‘wager’ free bet winnings a number of times over before you can bank it, but that is not the case on Betfred.

Although we would have liked to have been able to use PayPal betting in conjunction with the Betfred promo code, this deposit and withdrawal method is eligible on all other promotions once signed up, along with several other payment types.

All-in-all, the Betfred sign up process was a solid betting experience and their ongoing promotions and specials are interesting enough to retain our custom.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.