Beta Squad vs AMP LIVE! Charity match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Beta Squad vs AMP – LIVE!

YouTube groups Beta Squad and AMP (Any Means Possible) clash today in a charity match held at Selhurst Park, the home of Crystal Palace. All proceeds for the event will be donated to The Water Project, which provides clean water to communities to sub-Saharan Africa.

Internet personality Mark Goldbridge will take charge of the Beta Squad, who will have the likes of Chunkz and King Kenny on their team. Druski will over see AMP for the game and will have Kai Cenat among his squad.

There will also be an appearance from a mystery player to have played in both the Premier League and the Champions League to add further stardust to an afternoon working towards a fantastic cause. They will be involved, albeit will be wearing a mask when they enter the pitch. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Kick-off time and venue: 4pm BST; Selhurst Park

TV channel and live stream: YouTube

Who is playing for Beta squad today?

Who is playing for AMP today?

Beta Squad vs AMP

14:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Closing in on kick-off!

Beta Squad vs AMP

14:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

How the two teams will start...

Now that the champions league final is over, let’s focus on the biggest football game of the year.



Here are your starting lineups for tomorrow’s game



Watch the game live on the Beta Squad YouTube channel, tomorrow 4PM kick off. pic.twitter.com/mRMTX677K4 — Beta Squad (@betasquad5) June 1, 2024

Beta Squad vs AMP: Is there a mystery player today?

13:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

There will also be a mystery player - currently a professional and has played at Premier League and Champions League - involved and wearing a mask during the match.

Beta Squad vs AMP: All other players today

13:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Other players

Aitch

Ali "AnEsonGib"

Christopher "ChrisMD"

Danny Aarons

Deji

Felipe "Yung Filly"

Harry Pinero

Jidon "JiDion"

Kylie "Sketch"

Morgan "AngryGinge"

UTDTrey

William "WillNE"

Who is playing for AMP today?

13:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

AMP (manager Druski)

Kai Cenat

Chris "ChrisNxtDoor"

Davis "ImDavisss"

Din "Agent 00 Gaming"

Duke Dennis

Roberto "JustFanum"

Who is playing for Beta Squad today?

13:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Beta Squad (manager Mark Goldbridge)

Amin "Chunkz"

Niko Omilana

Ayaanle "AJ Shabeel"

Sharmarke "Sharky"

Kenny "King Kenny"

Beta Squad vs AMP: TV channel and live stream

13:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Live stream: Fans can watch the match on YouTube.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

13:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Beta Squad’s friendly against AMP today.

Kick-off at Selhurst Park is at 4pm BST.