Beta Squad vs AMP LIVE! Charity match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

marc mayo
·2 min read

Beta Squad vs AMP – LIVE!

YouTube groups Beta Squad and AMP (Any Means Possible) clash today in a charity match held at Selhurst Park, the home of Crystal Palace. All proceeds for the event will be donated to The Water Project, which provides clean water to communities to sub-Saharan Africa.

Internet personality Mark Goldbridge will take charge of the Beta Squad, who will have the likes of Chunkz and King Kenny on their team. Druski will over see AMP for the game and will have Kai Cenat among his squad.

There will also be an appearance from a mystery player to have played in both the Premier League and the Champions League to add further stardust to an afternoon working towards a fantastic cause. They will be involved, albeit will be wearing a mask when they enter the pitch. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Beta Squad vs AMP latest news

  • Kick-off time and venue: 4pm BST; Selhurst Park

  • TV channel and live stream: YouTube

  • Who is playing for Beta squad today?

  • Who is playing for AMP today?

Beta Squad vs AMP

14:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Closing in on kick-off!

Beta Squad vs AMP

14:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

How the two teams will start...

Beta Squad vs AMP: Is there a mystery player today?

13:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

There will also be a mystery player - currently a professional and has played at Premier League and Champions League - involved and wearing a mask during the match.

Beta Squad vs AMP: All other players today

13:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Other players

  • Aitch

  • Ali "AnEsonGib"

  • Christopher "ChrisMD"

  • Danny Aarons

  • Deji

  • Felipe "Yung Filly"

  • Harry Pinero

  • Jidon "JiDion"

  • Kylie "Sketch"

  • Morgan "AngryGinge"

  • UTDTrey

  • William "WillNE"

Who is playing for AMP today?

13:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

AMP (manager Druski)

  • Kai Cenat

  • Chris "ChrisNxtDoor"

  • Davis "ImDavisss"

  • Din "Agent 00 Gaming"

  • Duke Dennis

  • Roberto "JustFanum"

Who is playing for Beta Squad today?

13:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Beta Squad (manager Mark Goldbridge)

  • Amin "Chunkz"

  • Niko Omilana

  • Ayaanle "AJ Shabeel"

  • Sharmarke "Sharky"

  • Kenny "King Kenny"

Beta Squad vs AMP: TV channel and live stream

13:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Live stream: Fans can watch the match on YouTube.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

13:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Beta Squad’s friendly against AMP today.

Kick-off at Selhurst Park is at 4pm BST.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
