The best Target Cyber Monday 2021 deals you can still get on Apple, KitchenAid and more

Hundreds of Target Cyber Monday deals just dropped! Shop massive markdowns on robot vacuums, streaming devices, kitchen appliances, TVs and so much more.

Target Cyber Monday deals aren't over quite yet if you're doing some holiday shopping To help you snag all the best deals on massive markdowns on tech, home goods, fashion, toys and more, we'll be live updating this list with the latest sales and savings you can score all day during Target's Cyber Monday 2021 event.

Target's Cyber Monday 2021 deals include massive markdowns on top-rated items for your home, closet, kitchen and play room, plus impressive discounts on some of the season's most popular holiday gifts. With hundreds of available discounts, you can check off everything on your holiday list without leaving your home.

Keep scrolling to get the inside scoop on everything you need to know about the holiday shopping event.

Top 10 best Target Cyber Monday deals right now

The best deals from the Target Cyber Monday 2021 sale

Kitchen

Whether you like your eggs hard boiled or scrambled, the Dash Everyday egg cooker can get your breakfast ready faster.

Home

Give your home a refresh with great deals on computer desks, ottomans, linens and more.

Vacuums

Make your home cleaning easier with the Roomba 675 available for less than $180 at Target.

Gifts

Cricut makes some of the most eye-catching home crafting tools on the market, like the Explore Air 2.

Beauty and Wellness

Yoga mats, free weights, fitness watches, electric toothbrushes and more are all on sale today for Cyber Monday.

Apparel

Stay cozy and stylish this winter with this All in Motion pullover available for 25% off.

Electronics

View shows, listen to music, make dinner reservations and make your home a smart hub with the Google Nest Hub.

Smart TVs and streaming sticks

Next-gen apps, super-easy controls and a host of enhancements make the Samsung Smart 4K Crystal a top-rated SmartTV.

Earbuds and headphones

Galaxy Buds Live gravel

Toys and games

This Lego building kit is one of many toys on sale during Target's Cyber Monday 2021 sale.

Baby Gear

Keep you littlest loved ones safe with a Graco car seat, on sale now at Target.

Are Target Cyber Monday sales available online?

Yes. Target Cyber Monday sales are exclusively available online and on the Target app. Today, online shoppers will have access to thousands of markdowns, including some of the hottest holiday gifts of the year.

Everyone can shop the Target Cyber Monday sale, as there's no membership required to participate, however, Target Circle members can enjoy even more Target discounts during the holiday shopping season. If you're not already a member, don't worry—you can sign up for the free loyalty program right now.

While the Cyber Monday deals are exclusive to online shoppers, once you purchase online or through the app you can enjoy same-day delivery and pickup services—so you can get your hands on those holiday gifts earlier than ever.

When do Cyber Monday deals start at Target?

Shop early Black Friday sales at Target.

Cyber Monday proper is officially here! While Target's Cyber Monday 2021 deals started yesterday, Sunday, November 28, the deals will be going strong through midnight today, Monday, November 29. Better still, the retail giant just unveiled a brand new lineup of deals! If you didn't have a chance to shop Target's Black Friday discounts, you can save big on everything from TVs, toys, and home goods during the Cyber Monday event.

Although Target's early holiday deals have been ongoing since Sunday, October 10, we're seeing more discounts than ever on display right now. Target joins many online retailers—including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Macy's—in offering some of the best prices we've seen this year on many top-tier brands.

Today's lineup of markdowns also includes "Holiday Best" deals—meaning the product price will not be further reduced during the holiday shopping season—so you can rest assured you're getting the best Target price possible.

When does the Target Cyber Monday sale end?

Score massive deals on appliances, tech and more during Target's Cyber Monday sale.

The Target Cyber Monday sale will officially come to an end at midnight tonight, Monday, November 29. That means you'll be able to score discounts on holiday gifts for everyone on your list before December, and avoid supply and shipping issues.

Does Target price match on Cyber Monday 2021?

Target Black Friday 2021: Snag markdowns on smart tech, home goods, fashion essentials and more.

Yes! Target offers a special Holiday Price Match Guarantee to all Cyber Monday shoppers. Any Target purchase made between Sunday, October 10, and Friday, December 24, is eligible for a price adjustment if the Target price goes down on or before Christmas Eve. That means you can shop markdowns on holiday gifts right now during the Cyber Monday sale and get money back if prices drop after you make a purchase.

Online shoppers must call guest services at 1-800-591-3869 and provide proof of purchase in order to qualify for any holiday price match. In addition, the retailer also offers select price matching within 14 days of purchase for products that retail at a lower price at competing stores.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Target Cyber Monday deals: Shop markdowns on Apple, KitchenAid, iRobot