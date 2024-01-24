Best reactions to 2024 MLB Hall of Fame welcoming Beltre, Helton, and Mauer to Cooperstown

Oct 28, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Former Texas Rangers player Adrian Beltre walks to the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks in game two of the 2023 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit:Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame will welcome three new members as longtime Minnesota Twins catcher Joe Mauer and former Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, and Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Adrian Beltre were both elected in their first years on the ballot. Joining them will be former Colorado Rockies first baseman Todd Helton, who was on his sixth year of eligibility.

The three player inductees of 2024 is more than the Baseball Writers' Association of America have elected over the last three years combined. Only David Ortiz in 2023 and Scott Rolen in 2022 had been elected since 2021.

Here are the best reactions to the news of Mauer, Beltre, and Helton's inductions.

Joe Mauer elected to Baseball Hall of Fame his first year on the ballot

Congratulations Joe Mauer on being elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/uQpBtRQWNT — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) January 23, 2024

Fun facts about Joe Mauer:



• Was just elected into the 2024 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame Class

• Has the best MLB The Show commercial in existence pic.twitter.com/WCJj4b95q1 — Calico Joe (@CalicoJoeMLB) January 23, 2024

From one @Twins legend to another! Congratulations on being inducted 1st Ballot to the @baseballhall Joe Mauer! #MLBHOF pic.twitter.com/SJ4zRjcjuP — MLBDevelops (@MLBDevelops) January 23, 2024

Joe Mauer's 2009 season was so outrageous.



.365/.444/.587, a 171 OPS+, 28 bombs, 30 doubles, 76 walks and just 63 strikeouts and 105 starts behind the plate. — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) January 23, 2024

Adrian Beltre receives 95 percent of vote his first year of Hall of Fame eligibility

A career that started in LA and ends in Cooperstown. Congratulations Adrián Beltré on being inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/NRMHkhSj6N — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) January 23, 2024

Nearly seven years ago, Adrian Beltre became the first Dominican-born player to reach 3,000 hits.



Today, he gets elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/Ge1DMNEkty — Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) January 23, 2024

Adrián Beltré acting like he wasn't going to answer the call 😭 pic.twitter.com/miHQUlpZ6e — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) January 23, 2024

This time next week Adrian Beltre will be a Hall of Famer. But please don’t touch his head. pic.twitter.com/gabhORU3dp — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) January 17, 2024

Todd Helton earns Cooperstown credentials in sixth year of eligibility

HE'S IN!



Helton is headed to the National Baseball Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/rovcsVPj45 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 23, 2024

#Rockies Todd Helton gets The Call to the Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/Ghv8FMT4V3 — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) January 23, 2024

In case you haven’t seen it, here’s Baseball Hall of Famer Todd Helton unleashing a 53 yard bomb pic.twitter.com/63nizeJn3I — Sam (@sthorn_23) January 23, 2024

The moment Rockies fans learned Todd Helton had been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/atctRQODU2 — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) January 23, 2024

Full Hall of Fame voting results

With every new inductee comes several players who were removed from the ballot. This year, nine players were on the ballot who will not be next year. Of those nine, eight were first year players who did not receive enough votes to earn a second season on the ballot. The ninth player is Gary Sheffield who will be removed from the ballot after failing to receive 75 percent of the vote for the tenth consecutive season. Sheffield earned 63.9 percent of the vote this year.

Some thoughts



* 5% of voters didn't go for Beltré

* Helton well deserved, final nails in Coors coffin

* Happy but surprised electorate went hard for Mauer

* Wagner well positioned for Year 10

* Long way to go for Utley wow

* Solid gains for Beltrán, not for Jones

* Wright stays pic.twitter.com/5m4mnFDOFu — Foolish Baseball (@FoolishBB) January 23, 2024

Hall of Fame news: Who's on the 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot?

