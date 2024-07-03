The best public-access and private golf courses in California, ranked

Looking to play the best golf courses in California? Welcome to our annual Golfweek’s Best ranking of public-access and private courses.

Following are the rankings for both types of courses, as judged by our nationwide network of raters. The hundreds of members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them on 10 criteria on a points basis of 1 through 10. They also file a single, overall rating on each course. Those overall ratings are averaged to produce all our Golfweek’s Best course rankings.

The courses on the first list allow public access in some fashion, be it standard daily green fees, through a resort or by staying at an affiliated hotel. If there’s a will, there’s a tee time – no membership required.

KEY: (m) modern, built in 1960 or after; (c) classic, built before 1960. For courses with a number preceding the (m) or (c), that is where the course ranks on Golfweek’s Best lists for top 200 modern and classic courses in the U.S.

* indicates new or returning to the rankings

Best public-access courses in California

Rustic Canyon Tommy Naccarato IMG_2922

Rustic Canyon in California (Courtesy of Rustic Canyon/Tommy Naccarato)

1. Pebble Beach Resorts (Pebble Beach Golf Links)

Pebble Beach (10c)

2. Pasatiempo

Santa Cruz (36c)

3. Pebble Beach Resorts (Spyglass Hill)

Pebble Beach (T24m)

4. Torrey Pines (South)

San Diego (T116c)

5. Rustic Canyon

Moorpark (T147m)

6. Yocha Dehe at Cache Creek Casino

Brooks (m)

T7. Pebble Beach Resorts (Links at Spanish Bay)

Pebble Beach (m)

T7. CordeValle

San Martin (m)

T7. Rams Hill

Borrego Springs (m)

10. PGA West (Stadium)

La Quinta (m)

11. Torrey Pines (North)

San Diego (m)

12. Poppy Hills

Pebble Beach (m)

13. Pelican Hill (Ocean South)

Newport Coast (m)

14. Pelican Hill (Ocean North)

Newport Coast (m)

15. Bayonet

Seaside (c)

16. Quail Lodge and Golf Club

Carmel (m)

17. Classic Club

Palm Desert (m)

18. Trump National Los Angeles

Rancho Palos Verdes (m)

19. PGA West (Nicklaus)

La Quinta (m)

T20. TPC Harding Park

San Francisco (c)

T20. Maderas*

Poway (m)

22. Fairmont Grand Del Mar (The Grand)

San Diego (m)

T23. Fantasy Springs (Eagle Falls)

Indio (m)

T23. Soule Park

Ojai (m)

25. Oak Quarry

Riverside (m)

26. Desert Willow (Firecliff)

Palm Desert (m)

27. Park Hyatt Aviara*

Carlsbad (m)

28. La Purisma*

Lompoc (m)

29. Shadow Ridge*

Palm Desert (m)

30. Silverado Resort & Spa (North)*

Napa Valley (c)

Best private courses in California

Lake Merced

Lake Merced Golf Club in California (Jason Lusk/Golfweek)

1. Cypress Point

Pebble Beach (1c)

2. Los Angeles CC (North)

Los Angeles (11c)

3. San Francisco GC

San Francisco (16c)

4. Riviera CC

Pacific Palisades (17c)

5. California GC

South San Francisco (T27c)

6. Monterey Peninsula (Shore)

Pebble Beach (T19m)

7. Valley Club of Montecito

Santa Barbara (38c)

8. Olympic Club (Lake)

San Francisco (T43c)

9. Monterey Peninsula (Dunes)

Pebble Beach (T49c)

10. Bel-Air

Los Angeles (T57c)

11. Martis Camp

Truckee (43m)

12. Meadow Club

Fairfax (T71c)

13. The Quarry at La Quinta

La Quinta (m)

14. Mayacama

Santa Rosa (T92m)

15. Lahontan

Truckee (m)

16. The Tradition

La Quinta (105m)

17. Santa Lucia Preserve

Carmel (T111m)

18. Lake Merced*

Daly City (119c)

19. Wilshire

Los Angeles (T120c)

T20. Stone Eagle

Palm Desert (T147m)

T20. The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe*

Rancho Santa Fe (m)

