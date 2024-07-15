The Best Players of the 2024 Copa America

After three weeks of high-octane action, the 48th edition of the Copa America ended with Argentina lifting the trophy.

Several players impressed on the big stage – here are a few of the very best:

🇨🇴 James Rodriguez (CAM, 1991)

James Rodriguez has had a tough time with his club career in recent years, but his performances for his national team have shown that he is still a talented player.

The Colombian international’s creative talents were on full display at Copa America as he was given a free attacking midfield role.

As expected, his off-ball positioning and movement between the lines were brilliant as they enabled him to receive passes in dangerous areas.

He then slickly turned forward and used his world-class vision to play some delightful passes. His set-piece deliveries were also on point, helping him get to a tournament-best six assists.

(Image credit: FotMob)

Although he has been around for a long time, James only just turned 33 a few days ago so he could have a couple of good years at a very high level.

At least before this tournament, he did not seem to have a place in the Sao Paulo side, so it should be interesting to see if he moves on in this transfer window.

Clean sheets are hardly the best way to assess a goalkeeper because Argentina’s defence deserves the greater share of the credit for keeping five shut-outs in six matches, but that is not to say that Emiliano Martínez did not play his part.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper stepped up and delivered on the big occasions. At this point, Argentina can be confident going into penalties thanks to his brilliant shot-stopping which almost guaranteed a save or two in every shoot-out.

His latest victims were Ecuador in the quarter-final, as their first two efforts were gobbled up by the 31-year-old keeper.

Martínez also produced a solid performance in the final, saving four attempts and dealing well with crosse as Argentina fended off Colombia’s challenge before ultimately winning in extra time.

🇻🇪 Salomón Rondón (ST, 1989)

Former West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon is still cutting it up in Mexico with Pachuca, whom he fired to the CONCACAF Champions Cup title earlier this year.

He was also named the best striker in Liga MX and carried that form into the Copa America.

Venezuela enjoyed a record-breaking group stage campaign, winning all three games for the first time.

Rondon scored in two and set up a teammate in the other. He saved the best for the knockout stage, catching the Canadian goalkeeper off guard with a pinpoint strike from range.

Salomón Rondón’s shotmap from the Copa América. (Image credit: FotMob)

The 34-year-old is in the twilight of his career, but his talents are not waning just yet.

Lautaro Martinez has arguably been among the world’s best strikers since 2020, scoring 25 or more goals in each of the last three seasons for Inter Milan.

However, he has often struggled to show such form for his national team.

Although Argentina won the last World Cup, it must have been slightly disappointing for him personally as he lost his starting spot to Julian Alvarez in the group stage and never got it back.

With the young Manchester City perfectly fitting into their attack, it looked like Martinez’s chance to create a legacy as a great striker for the Argentine national team was gone.

However, the 26-year-old embraced his role as an impact substitute. Although he saw less than four hours worth of action, he finished as the tournament’s top scorer with goals, including a well-taken winner in extra time of the final.

Uruguay just lost out to Colombia in the semi-final, but their first major tournament under Marcelo Bielsa was successful overall.

Their intense style of play caused serious problems to strong opponents and blew away some of the weaker sides.

Captain Federico Valverde embodied everything his manager wanted to see from his side.

The Real Madrid midfielder showed exceptional consistency on and off the ball, calmly dictating proceedings with accurate forward passing and incisive carrying in transition.

He also injected a great deal of defensive intensity in backing the forwards’ pressing.

His versatility is the cherry on top of all this well-roundedness, so Valverde should remain a key player for club and country for years to come.

Stats courtesy Transfermarkt, and Opta via Fbref and FotMob.