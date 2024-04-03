The Best Photos Of The British Royal Family On Easter 2024

WPA Pool - Getty Images

Each year, the British royal family gathers in Windsor on Easter Sunday to attend services at St. George's Chapel. The whole group is typically photographed as they walk down to the church. After, they reportedly enjoy a traditional roast lamb lunch at the Castle.

While it's unclear whether or not the modern day Windsors participate in an Easter egg hunt on the grounds of the estate, royals of centuries past have enjoyed the tradition; In 1833, 14-year-old Princess Victoria (the future Queen Victoria), wrote in a letter, "Mama did some pretty painted & ornamented eggs, & we looked for them." Years later, she and her husband Prince Albert continued this tradition for their children; in a journal entry in 1869, Queen Victoria wrote, "After breakfast, the children, as usual on this day looked for Easter eggs."



This year's Easter gathering will look different from previous years, as Prince William and Kate Middleton won't be in attendance with their children following the news of Kate's cancer diagnosis, and due to King Charles's cancer diagnosis, it was a much smaller group.

Here, see all the best photos of King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the rest of the royal family in Windsor on Easter 2024:

King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared to be in good spirits as they arrived at the Easter Mattins Service.

Queen Camilla opted for a green dress and matching hat.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh smiled as they arrived at church.

The Duchess looked lovely in purple.

James, Earl of Wessex was the only member of the younger generation of royals in attendance. (He's 16, and the youngest of the late Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren.)

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, hasn't attended the Easter Mattins Service since 1991, before her divorce from Prince Andrew, but was there today.

Prince Andrew joined his family at church.

Princess Anne waved to the gathered onlookers.

Anne was joined by her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence. Unlike other years, the royals mainly arrived by car this year.

Queen Camilla and King Charles smile as they depart from the service.

The Queen received a festive bouquet on the way out.

The King even greeted well-wishers.

