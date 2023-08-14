Phone case lanyards are everywhere right now — here are the 12 best ones to buy, based on different needs

Smartphone protection has come a long way. From clear protective phone cases that don't turn yellow over time to wireless MagSafe cases and accessories that work magnetically, the options are endless. One of the most recent trends, however, going viral on TikTok and quickly becoming a staple for all age groups is the phone case lanyard.

From commonly frequented online stores like Amazon to more niche and aesthetically in-touch brands like CASETiFY, Bandolier and MOFT, there are so many different options to choose from. To make your shopping experience a lot easier, we've broken the best options into 12 different categories:

For instance, if you're looking for the ideal no-frills phone case lanyard that's both cheap and durable, the $10 OUTXE Nylon Phone Lanyard or the $7 Gear Beast Cell Phone Lanyard on Amazon each fits the bill perfectly.

If you'd rather have an option that's a bit more thoughtfully designed with different fashion elements and functions that add to your everyday life, the CASETiFY Utility Strap, Leather Cord Phone Strap, or the super strong Rope Phone Strap are top-of-the-line choices.

Want your lanyard to be a fashion accessory with a more jewelry-adjacent aesthetic? The CASETiFY Snake Chain Phone Strap and the Metal Chain Phone Strap are the best you'll find, hands-down. Also, the MagSafe-compatible MOFT Sling Case Set comes with a sleek phone case with a built-in phone lanyard, giving you the best of both worlds!

Most of these phone case lanyards are available for both iPhones and Android smartphones. Any specific restrictions will be noted in the summary corresponding with the associated product below.

Keep scrolling to check out our 12 favorite phone case lanyards to shop right now, with prices ranging from $7 to $248.

1. Most On-Trend: CASETiFY Utility Strap with Card

It also has multiple loops for holding other accessories, a rotating carabiner, cross-stitching reinforcement and adjustable length. Plus, it’s made of durable recycled nylon.

2. Best for Everyday Use: OUTXE Nylon Phone Lanyard

It comes with both an interchangeable wrist strap and neck lanyard that can be adjusted to work as a crossbody.

It comes in five different colors.

3. Strongest Lanyard: CASETiFY Rope Phone Strap with Card

This rope option from CASETiFY is one of its best sellers and one of the strongest we've seen to date.

It’s made of 100% recycled materials, slides easily across surfaces to prevent snagging on your clothes or any other fabrics and is also suitable for wearing during outdoor activities like hiking and working out.

Also, for added reinforcement, it has an adjustable two-layer strap to ensure that your phone stays secure at all times.

4. Most Affordable: Gear Beast Cell Phone Lanyard

Though this is the most affordable option on the list, it remains one of the strongest and most popular among customers.

It has over 10,000 reviews on Amazon and remains a No. 1 best seller for its durability, strong quality and multiple color options.

5. Best Leather Option: CASETiFY Leather Cord Phone Strap with Card

It has 62 centimeters of crossbody length and a 36-degree rotatable hook. It’s also super sleek, minimal and lightweight, has a leather loop for attaching other accessories and a smooth coating on the edges.

6. Top Washable Pick: MOFT Phone Lanyard

MOFT's popular phone lanyard comes in three colors and has a full-body length of up to 59 inches.

It’s washable, made of recyclable materials and has patented quick-lock metal clasps that let you easily lock your phone to your lanyard with no hassle.

7. Thinnest Pick: CASETiFY Snake Chain Phone Strap with Card

It comes in both long and short sizes and either silver or gold. The chain is completely hypoallergenic and waterproof, and the carabiner and card are extremely durable, ensuring this lasts you for years and years.

8. Most Versatile: MOFT Lanyard

This simple phone lanyard gives you the most bang for your buck.

It consists of a holder and two straps and was designed for you to instantly mount, release and switch among various carry styles when you please. Use it as a crossbody, shoulder strap or wrist strap.

The tan smooth leather lanyard case is fully adjustable and has tons of pockets and a utility strap with a side-slot case.

Bandolier is one of the leading authorities in premium leather goods. The brand strikes the perfect balance between trendy and timeless, and its crossbody lanyard phone cases are a testament to this.

While Bandolier has many options, ranging from the side-slot Hélène crossbody lanyard case to the best-selling Billie utility crossbody lanyard case, its chic and compartment-packed Jayden Side-Slot Crossbody lanyard case is its most luxurious.

There are also three distinct compartments and a riveted adjuster that lets you choose the right length for your frame and height. It also has gold vacuum-plated hardware throughout and a yellow contrast zipper, making it the show-stopping lanyard case that's sure to last forever.

10. Most Fashion-Forward: CASETiFY Metal Chain Phone Strap with Card

Like the Snake Chain Phone Strap, the chain is hypoallergenic and waterproof, and the carabiner and card are both super durable and hefty.

It comes in both gold and silver.

11. Most Viral Pick: CASETiFY Pearl Cross-Body Strap Pearl With Gold

Pears are having a major moment right now and CASETiFY just launched the perfect phone case lanyard that perfectly aligns with this trend.

Handcrafted from pearl beads and high-quality gold-colored metal hardware, this timeless and elegant lanyard serves more as a functional fashion statement than a standard strap. It has a rotatable round carabiner for comfortable wearing and is the perfect phone accessory for day and night.

Lastly, if you're looking for a sleek protective phone case with a built-in phone lanyard, this one from MOFT is among the best.

It comes in four case colors and three lanyard colors and is currently available for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this $10 shampoo that's the industry's best-kept secret for curing bald spots and dryness.

