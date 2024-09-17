Best performing Serie A players in Round 4: Lookman, Thauvin, Pulisic and more

Atalanta‘s Ademola Lookmand and Udinese‘s Florian Thauvin were the best-performing players in Serie A round 4, as emerged from average player ratings in Italian sports papers.

Serie A Round 4 in the 2024-25 campaign is in the history books and two clear winners emerge from the latest fixtures in Italy’s top flight.

Strikers Lookman and Thauvin received the highest ratings over the weekend as both played key roles in their teams’ victories.

Atalanta beat Fiorentina 3-2 on Sunday, seeing Lookman score one goal and provide one assist. The Nigeria international was also the official Man Of the Match named by Lega Serie A.

Likewise, Thauvin inspired Udinese’s 3-2 comeback win in Parma on Monday with a brace and being named MOTM as well.

Lookman and Thauvin’s average rating from Italian sports papers was 8/10.

Other standout performers in the latest round were Napoli‘s Alex Meret, Romelu Lukak and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who all averaged 7.5, like Bologna‘s Santiago Castro, Milan‘s Christian Pulisic and Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Below is the list of players receiving the highest ratings (at least 7/10) from Italian sports papers in Serie A round 4.

ATALANTA

Ademola Lookman 8

Charles De Ketelaere 7

Mateo Retegui 7

BOLOGNA

Samuel Iling Junior 7

Santiago Castro 7.5

COMO

Nico Paz 7

Patrick Cutrone 7

EMPOLI

Devis Vasquez 7

Ardian Ismajli 7

FIORENTINA

Moise Kean 7

GENOA

Pierluigi Gollini 7

INTER

Denzel Dumfries 7

JUVENTUS

Federico Gatti 7

LAZIO

N. Tavares 7

Boulaye Dia 7

Taty Castellanos 7

LECCE

Kialonda Gaspar 7

MILAN

Theo Hernandez 7

Christian Pulisic 7.5

Youssouf Fofana 7

Tammy Abraham 7

Rafael Leao 7

MONZA

Dani Mota 7

NAPOLI

Alex Meret 7.5

Alessandro Buongiorno 7

Giovanni Di Lorenzo 7

Frank-André Zambo Anguissa 7

Stanislav Lobotka 7

Romelu Lukaku 7.5

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 7.5

TORINO

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic 7.5

UDINESE

Hassane Kamara 7

Florian Thauvin 8

Lorenzo Lucca 7