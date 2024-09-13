Best NFL games to watch for Week 2 2024, ranked

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) speaks with media after the win over the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season is here. Woohoo!

That’s right, we’ve got another regular-season slate of NFL football coming our way. And maybe you’ve carved out your week and weekend to watch all the action.

But here's the problem: perhaps you only have your choice of a few games to watch. It's OK! This weekly feature will help you navigate through all the action and find the games you really should watch this week. Similar to our team watchability rankings, we’re giving you the most watchable contests, ranked by how much you should tune in.

Here’s the best of the best for Week 2 (all times Eastern):

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, Sunday at 1 p.m. on Fox

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions reacts after catching a pass for a first down during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776080237 ORIG FILE ID: 1968689574

I think this will be a tighter game than it looks.

4. Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on Fox

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 10: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals prepares for a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at State Farm Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776171308 ORIG FILE ID: 2166244588

A divisional matchup between two solid offensive teams? Sign me up.

3. Chicago Bears at Houston Texans, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 08: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field on September 08, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Titans 24-17. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776151329 ORIG FILE ID: 2170864783

A primetime game and a chance to see Caleb Williams bounce back against a contender.

2. Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles, Monday at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 9, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776171298 ORIG FILE ID: 2166100136

As long as Kirk Cousins looks better than he did in Week 1, this should be fun.

1. Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 22: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs watches preseason game action against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 22, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776158927 ORIG FILE ID: 2167183462

Everything you could want out of a good game this week, including in the stands.

