Best NFL games to watch for Week 2 2024, ranked

That’s right, we’ve got another regular-season slate of NFL football coming our way. And maybe you’ve carved out your week and weekend to watch all the action.
But here's the problem: perhaps you only have your choice of a few games to watch. It's OK! This weekly feature will help you navigate through all the action and find the games you really should watch this week. Similar to our team watchability rankings, we’re giving you the most watchable contests, ranked by how much you should tune in.
Here’s the best of the best for Week 2 (all times Eastern):
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, Sunday at 1 p.m. on Fox
I think this will be a tighter game than it looks.
