The best moments from the 2019 CWHL All-Star Game

The Canadian Women’s Hockey League All-Star Game took place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sunday, and those who watched were treated to a fun and entertaining matchup between Team Gold and Team Purple.

Calgary Inferno star Brianna Decker got the scoring started with a pair of markers for Team Gold.

Another look at the Decker goals #CWAllStar pic.twitter.com/Y9VhMHoE5x — Women's Sports Highlights (@WSportHilites) January 20, 2019





In the early moments of the second period, Brianne Jenner — also of the Infernos — may have scored the goal of the game with this nifty move while her team was shorthanded.





While Jenner’s tally may have been the nicest marker of the contest, you can make a pretty good argument that the moment of the match was when Liz Knox of the Markham Thunder and Noora Räty of the Shenzhen KRS Vanke Rays completed the rare on-the-fly goalie swap.

Gotta love the creativity!

With Team Purple clawing their way back into the game and the score at 4-2, Hanna Bunton of the Shenzhen KRS Vanke Rays walked in all alone and fired an absolute snipe top shelf to extend Team Gold’s lead.





Near the start of the third period, Jenner would continue her goal-scoring ways by putting home a pass from Ann-Sophie Bettez of the Montreal Canadiennes to make it 6-3.





In the end, Team Gold hung on to defeat Team Purple 8-4 in what turned out to be a total shootout. Twelve combined goals, one hat-trick and one swift goalie change treated CWHL fans to quite the showing on Sunday afternoon.

