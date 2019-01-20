The best moments from the 2019 CWHL All-Star Game
The Canadian Women’s Hockey League All-Star Game took place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sunday, and those who watched were treated to a fun and entertaining matchup between Team Gold and Team Purple.
Calgary Inferno star Brianna Decker got the scoring started with a pair of markers for Team Gold.
Another look at the Decker goals #CWAllStar pic.twitter.com/Y9VhMHoE5x
— Women's Sports Highlights (@WSportHilites) January 20, 2019
In the early moments of the second period, Brianne Jenner — also of the Infernos — may have scored the goal of the game with this nifty move while her team was shorthanded.
.@briannejenner SH GOAL! Gold takes a 3-0 lead #CWAllStar pic.twitter.com/HGk90x6yow
— Women's Sports Highlights (@WSportHilites) January 20, 2019
While Jenner’s tally may have been the nicest marker of the contest, you can make a pretty good argument that the moment of the match was when Liz Knox of the Markham Thunder and Noora Räty of the Shenzhen KRS Vanke Rays completed the rare on-the-fly goalie swap.
.@27Knoxy and @Nooraty41 complete the on the fly goalie change 👏👏#CWAllStar pic.twitter.com/OPQgIAlLza
— Women's Sports Highlights (@WSportHilites) January 20, 2019
Gotta love the creativity!
With Team Purple clawing their way back into the game and the score at 4-2, Hanna Bunton of the Shenzhen KRS Vanke Rays walked in all alone and fired an absolute snipe top shelf to extend Team Gold’s lead.
.@bunts_9 + breakaway = 🚨!!! #CWAllStar pic.twitter.com/7r8GlBV37n
— Women's Sports Highlights (@WSportHilites) January 20, 2019
Near the start of the third period, Jenner would continue her goal-scoring ways by putting home a pass from Ann-Sophie Bettez of the Montreal Canadiennes to make it 6-3.
COUNT 'EM 1..2..3… for @briannejenner! #CWAllStar pic.twitter.com/Fc9KVDZIie
— Women's Sports Highlights (@WSportHilites) January 20, 2019
In the end, Team Gold hung on to defeat Team Purple 8-4 in what turned out to be a total shootout. Twelve combined goals, one hat-trick and one swift goalie change treated CWHL fans to quite the showing on Sunday afternoon.
More hockey coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada