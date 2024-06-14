Advertisement

The best images as Scotland fans gather in Munich ahead of Euro 2024 opener

pa sport staff
·1 min read

The Tartan Army flocked to Munich ahead of Scotland’s Euro 2024 opener against hosts Germany on Friday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from the build-up to the match.

Scotland fans were in a party mood in Marienplatz
Scotland’s fans were in a party mood in Marienplatz (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland's fans were in fine voice in Marienplatz
Some enjoyed a singalong (Andrew Milligan/PA)
First Minister of Scotland John Swinney poses for photos with fans in Munich
First Minister of Scotland John Swinney posed for photos with fans in Munich (Andrew Milligan/PA)
There was plenty of face paint on show
There was plenty of blue and white face paint on show (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland fans wear hats resembling traffic cones
Traffic cone hats were worn (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A Scotland fan wearing an oversized red hat
As well as other types of hats (Andrew Milligan/PA)
And bagpipes, of course
There were bagpipes, of course (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland fans and pipers at Marienplatz square
With big crowds gathering to enjoy the music (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Presenter Laura Woods poses for a photo with Scotland fans
Presenter Laura Woods stopped for a group photo (Bradley Collyer/PA)
There were kickabouts
There were kickabouts (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Scotland and Germany fans pose for a photo with a replica trophy
And a big replica trophy (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland fans in the stands
Thousands of Scotland fans made their way to the stands ahead of kick-off (Bradley Collyer/PA)
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement