The best images as Scotland fans gather in Munich ahead of Euro 2024 opener

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab talk about one big question they have for every NFC team as we head into the 2024 season, as well as the NFL fining the Falcons for tampering and the new “Receiver” show to debut soon.
The 'Flip The Script' series is back. For those new to the series, we are essentially looking at the biggest fantasy surprises and disappointments of 2023 and identifying who we think can be this year’s versions of that. In our first pod of the series, Jorge Martin joins Matt Harmon to identify who this year's David Montgomery and Jahmry Gibbs could be.