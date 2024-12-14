🎥 Is this the best goal ever scored in a Manchester derby?

One of the biggest derbies in English football, Manchester United and Manchester City have thrown up some absolutely classic encounters.

And arguably the best goal ever scored by either side came courtesy of Wayne Rooney back in 2011, as the Manchester United icon launched himself through the air to fire in one of the sweetest overhead kicks the Premier League has ever seen.

Not only did it help Manchester United to all three points over their rivals, it was also named the best goal in the Premier League's history a year later.

Wayne Rooney, magnificent ✨



Is this the best Manchester derby goal of all time? 🚲#MCIMUN pic.twitter.com/Cogzuh4sjI — Premier League (@premierleague) December 14, 2024

Has there been a better strike since?