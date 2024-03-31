The Best Dressed Stars in iHeartRadio Music Awards History
Since 2013, the iHeartRadio Music Awards has celebrated outstanding achievement in music. The program honors the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app. And the hits don’t just happen in the studio, the artists have also hit high notes on the red carpet.
The 2024 show will take place on Monday, airing live at 8 p.m. ET. Ludacris will host. Honorees include Beyoncé, who will receive the Innovator Award, and Cher, who will receive the 2024 Icon Award. Performers include Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Tate McRae.
Here, see the best dressed stars in the award show’s history.
Rihanna
Rihanna went sheer at the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards in a look from Givenchy’s fall 2008 Couture collection. The dressed featured lace appliqué and a high-neck silhouette.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande looked to Rat & Boa for her 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards look, choosing a satin halter-neck top with ring detail and matching skirt.
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion put a sensual spin on Old Hollywood glamour at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, wearing an asymmetrical velvet dress with a wing-tipped bra cup and sheer detail around the bodice.
