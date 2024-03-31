Advertisement

The Best Dressed Stars in iHeartRadio Music Awards History

Alex Badia and Leigh Nordstrom
·1 min read

Since 2013, the iHeartRadio Music Awards has celebrated outstanding achievement in music. The program honors the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app. And the hits don’t just happen in the studio, the artists have also hit high notes on the red carpet.

The 2024 show will take place on Monday, airing live at 8 p.m. ET. Ludacris will host. Honorees include Beyoncé, who will receive the Innovator Award, and Cher, who will receive the 2024 Icon Award. Performers include Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Tate McRae.

Here, see the best dressed stars in the award show’s history.

Rihanna

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 01: Recording artist Rihanna backstage at the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on May 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. iHeartRadio Music Awards are being broadcast live on NBC. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Clear Channel)
Rihanna backstage at the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 1, 2014 in Los Angeles.

Rihanna went sheer at the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards in a look from Givenchy’s fall 2008 Couture collection. The dressed featured lace appliqué and a high-neck silhouette.

Ariana Grande

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been retouched) In this image released on May 27, Ariana Grande performs onstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Ariana Grande at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27 in Los Angeles.

Ariana Grande looked to Rat & Boa for her 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards look, choosing a satin halter-neck top with ring detail and matching skirt.

Megan Thee Stallion

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 22 in Los Angeles.

Megan Thee Stallion put a sensual spin on Old Hollywood glamour at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, wearing an asymmetrical velvet dress with a wing-tipped bra cup and sheer detail around the bodice.

