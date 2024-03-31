The Best Dressed Stars in iHeartRadio Music Awards History

Since 2013, the iHeartRadio Music Awards has celebrated outstanding achievement in music. The program honors the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app. And the hits don’t just happen in the studio, the artists have also hit high notes on the red carpet.

The 2024 show will take place on Monday, airing live at 8 p.m. ET. Ludacris will host. Honorees include Beyoncé, who will receive the Innovator Award, and Cher, who will receive the 2024 Icon Award. Performers include Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Tate McRae.

More from WWD

Here, see the best dressed stars in the award show’s history.

Rihanna

Rihanna backstage at the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 1, 2014 in Los Angeles.

Rihanna went sheer at the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards in a look from Givenchy’s fall 2008 Couture collection. The dressed featured lace appliqué and a high-neck silhouette.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27 in Los Angeles.

Ariana Grande looked to Rat & Boa for her 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards look, choosing a satin halter-neck top with ring detail and matching skirt.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Lil Nas X, winner of Male Artist of the Year and iHeartRadio Hat Trick, poses in the press room at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 11: Dove Cameron attends iHeartRadio KISS108's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden on December 11, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 05: Model Karrueche Tran attends the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcast live on Turner's TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 5, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

View Gallery

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 22 in Los Angeles.

Megan Thee Stallion put a sensual spin on Old Hollywood glamour at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, wearing an asymmetrical velvet dress with a wing-tipped bra cup and sheer detail around the bodice.

Click the gallery below for more of iHeartRadio Music Awards’ best dressed through the years.

Launch Gallery: iHeartRadio Music Awards Best Dressed Stars of All Time on the Red Carpet, Photos

Best of WWD