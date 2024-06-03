The best of Coby White with the Chicago Bulls in the NBA’s 2023-24 regular season

Fans of the Chicago Bulls would like to forget about their favorite team’s 2023-24 campaign. Especially after an injury-riddled regular season finally killed the most recent rebuild of the team built around players like injured floor general Lonzo Ball, star combo guard Zach LaVine and veteran big man Nikola Vucevic.

But despite the season-derailing injuries to LaVine and Ball (and later on in the season, forward Patrick Williams as well), there were a handful of bright spots worth looking back on for fans. Among them was the growth of young players like Onuralp Bitim, Adama Sanogo, and especially that of Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White.

Regarding the best of the player of White in particular, the Bulls’ organization put together a highlight clip of the best of his play from this past regular season.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to see the best of White with Chicago this past season.

