Best chocolate advent calendars for Christmas 2022

(Chococo)

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go.

Ok, so maybe it’s not quite time to be hitting the Michael Bublé playlist on repeat. But with only a couple more months until December 1, it’s definitely time to start thinking about advent calendars.

Advent calendars are not just for kids. They are a great way for people of all ages to kickstart the holly jolly season and get counting down to Christmas.

It is the only time a year when it’s not only totally justifiable to wake up to a mini bar, baton or bite of chocolate (sometimes it really is that motivation I need to get me out of my warm cosy bed on a cold wintery morning) but it’s encouraged. Or if not a morning person, it’s a great little pick-me-up snack later on in the afternoon to give you that festive boost - and a little sugar rush.

Whether a traditional milk chocolate devotee or an experimental tutti-frutti come spicy/chilli fan, there are plenty of different advent calendars on the market to suit all tastes.

After a simple festive-shaped chocolate piece a day? It’s there – try Cadbury’s. Want something a little more decadent and creamier, with gooey fillings and nutty centres? Try Pierre Marcolini or Hotel Chocolat. Or for a different flavoured mini bar of chocolate each day, Tony’s Chocolonely is the answer. And there are lots of vegan and allergy-friendly options too so noone has to miss out on the advent fun.

Starting to salivate? Us too! Shop the best chocolate advent calendars below…

Tony’s Chocolonely Countdown Calendar

Available from: September 12

Tony’s Chocolonely’s calendar is guaranteed to get you in the festive spirit with its top-notch, melt-in-the-mouth chocolate. Each day discover another irresistible flavour such as pretzel toffee, crispy wafer, or sea salt in milk and dark varieties and countdown to Christmas with 24 individually wrapped tiny Tonys, each made from 100 per cent Fairtrade cocoa.

Buy now £12.99, Ocado

Cadbury Dairy Milk Advent One Chunk A Day Challenge Bar

Available from: now

Are you a chocolate aficionado ready to take on a challenge? Shaped like a Christmas tree with 25 individually numbered chunks, test your willpower with the one-chunk-a-day challenge – simply break off one piece each day in the run-up to Christmas. We don’t think we could resist a couple of extra pieces each time!

Buy now £3.49, Cadbury Gifts

Montezuma Butter Nutter Advent Calendar

Available from: October 1

Work your way through this advent indulging in one of Montezuma’s smooth and creamy milk truffles a day – you’ll go nuts for the Meridian peanut butter-filled centres. Oozing with flavour and with a delicious texture, have as your morning pick-me-up or save for a late-afternoon treat.

Buy now £20.99, Montezuma

Hotel Chocolat The Grand Advent Calendar

Available from: now

Leave it to the chocolate experts over at Hotel Chocolat for an utterly decadent advent calendar. Its 24 windows are brimming with the sweetest of treats, from chocolate slabs, batons and truffles to festive alcoholic tipples and even hot chocolate sachets along the way. Save for yourself or share amongst the family and get into the Christmas spirit in no time.

Buy now £75.00, Hotel Chocolat

Chococo Advent Selection Box

Available from: mid-September

Cocoa lovers can count down to Christmas with a selection of 25 indulgent chocolate choices – from kirsch-infused black forest gateau and Cherry Bakewell flavours to gingerbread caramel and macchiato truffle. Artisan chocolatier Chococo’s goodies are all handcrafted in Dorset using the finest ingredients and the box includes a numbered sleeve and menu so you can eat them in order – ending with an extra special Christmas pudding chocolat with spiced praline, orange and popping candy as a surprising twist.

Buy now £26.00, Chococo

NOMO Premium Advent Calendar

Available from: now

Vegan and free from dairy, gluten, eggs and nuts, there’s no missing out with NOMO’s advent celebration. Open the doors of this golden tree-shaped box and reveal 24 gooey caramel-filled chocolate drops to sweeten up the snowy days. And there may even be an extra special surprise on the final day.

*Spoiler Alert* - We heard its a whole dreamy creamy caramel chocolate bar.

Buy now £10.00, NOMO

Lindt Lindor Gold Advent Calendar

Available from: now

Feast your eyes and your tastebuds on Lindt’s iconic chocolate truffles including milk, intense dark and heavenly hazelnut and celebrate the festive season in the best way we know how. Featuring 24 individually wrapped treats, taste the magic of Christmas with irresistibly smooth chocolate, packed into a seasonal golden calendar.

Buy now £10.00, Lindt

HAPPi Chocolate Advent Calendar

Available from: September

Oat M!lk Chocolate brand HAPPi is launching its first ever 100 per cent plastic-free advent calendar this year – tuck into the award-winning smooth and creamy chocolate pieces, while being an eco-conscious warrior. Sustainably and ethically sourced, the chocolate is also vegan and gluten-free so there’s no missing out no matter your dietary requirements.

Buy now £15.00, HAPPi

Monty Bojangles Magnificent MAGvent Calendar

Available from: TBC

Chocoholics will swoon over this selection of milk, white and dark Belgian chocolates and cocoa-dusted truffles from Monty Bojangles. Indulge in the creamy treats over 24 days, all made from 100 per cent natural ingredients and presented in a mystical, magical packaging. You’ll be extra spoiled on the 24 December with not one, not two but a tray of four chocolates for the ultimate advent finale.

Buy now £25.00, Monty Bojangles

Pierre Marcolini ‘Enchanted Forest’ Chocolate Advent Calendar

Available from: November 4

Get lost in Pierre Marcolini’s enchanted winter forest and reveal a delicious chocolate creation every day. Handmade in Belgium using the finest cocoa, sample some of the chocolatier’s favourite pralines, caramels and hazelnut flavours, surrounded by the beautiful setting in a 100 per cent eco-friendly box.

Buy now £54.00, Pierre Marcolini

Love Cocoa Chocolate Advent Calendar

Available from: September

This calendar houses 24 scrumptious chocolate squares hidden behind this festive London scene. Featuring Love Cocoa’s best-selling flavours, open the doors to salted caramel, Maldon sea salt or gingerbread - all of which are made from sustainable single-origin cocoa by the ethical British chocolate brand. For every calendar purchased, one tree is planted in East Kenya, as part of Love Cocoa’s ‘Plant A Tree’ commitment against deforestation and climate change.

Buy now £12.00, Love Cocoa

Cadbury 3D Advent Calendar

Available from: now

Go 3D with your advent calendar this year. Cadbury’s 40cm high ‘Santa workshop’ contains treat-sized bars of the nation’s favourites including Curly Wurlys, Dairy Milk Buttons and Freddos jam-packed within. With surprise stickers too, this is something for the whole family to enjoy.

Buy now £10.00, Cadbury

Candy Kittens Advent Calendar

Available from: now

More of a sweet fan? Cany Kittens’ pop-up advent calendar is back again this year – and it’s bigger and better than ever. The Christmas tree-shaped advent is loaded up with sugary, all-vegan treats. Scan the QR code and co-founder Jamie Laing will show you how to build up the 3D calendar. Each day you’ll be spolt with at least two gourmet gummies or fruity classic flavours, all made using natural ingredients.

Buy now £12.00, Amazon

Popcorn Shed Advent Calendar

Available from: October

Swap chocolate for popcorn and enjoy 24 bags of exciting gourmet flavours hidden behind the snowy festive scene on this advent calendar. From salted caramel with Belgian milk chocolate to cookies & cream and pecan pie, crunch on the tastiest combinations and your days will certainly be merry and bright in the run-up to Christmas.

Buy now £21.99, Popcorn Shed