Best Buy's 4th of July sale ends tonight—shop deals on Samsung, Cuisinart, Sony and more
If you missed the weekend deals at Best Buy, we have you covered. The Best Buy 4th of July sale is still going on through tonight, July 4 with epic deals and discounts on all sorts of must-have tech. As your weekend celebrations start to wind down, head to Best Buy and keep the party going with the best 4th of July deals.
Whether you're in the market for user-friendly headphones, a powerful laptop or multi-function appliances, we're confident Best Buy has it—and has it discounted during its 4th of July sale, ending tonight, July 4. What could be better than that? We're talking top-rated tech from Samsung, Microsoft, Sony and more.
Sound pretty epic, doesn't it? We highly recommend shopping these red-hot 4th of July sales at Best Buy before time runs out.
The best 4th of July deals you can shop at Best Buy
Here are our top five favorite 4th of July Best Buy deals you can shop today, including a Cuisinart 12-piece set and an 85-inch Samsung TV.
Cuisinart 12-Piece Multicolor Knife Set for $14.99 (Save $35)
WD Easystore 1TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $47.99 (Save $37)
Bella Pro Series 12.6-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven for $129.99 (Save $40)
Samsung 27-Inch Odyssey Gaming CRG5 Series LED Curved FHD Monitor with G-SYNC Compatibility for $279.99 (Save $120)
Samsung 85-Inch Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $5,999.99 (Save $500)
The best 4th of July TV deals at Best Buy's
Turn your living room into your own personal home theater with the help of these Best Buy deals which offer incredible savings on screens from LG, Vizio and more.
Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV for $139.99 (Save $40)
Vizio 40-Inch Class D-Series LED 1080P Smart TV for $199.99 (Save $30)
Samsung 55-Inch Class 7 Series LED 4K Smart TV for $389.99 (Save $40)
LG 70-Inch Class UP8070 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $649.99 (Save $150)
Samsung 55-Inch Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $899.99 (Save $100)
Sony 48-Inch Class BRAVIA A9S Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $999.99 (Save $300)
Samsung 65-Inch Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $999.99 (Save $300)
Sony 55-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,299.99 (Save $400)
LG 65-Inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,599.99 (Save $300)
The best 4th of July laptop deals at Best Buy
Access your emails, documents, photos and more thanks to these Best Buy deals on easily transportable and ultra-powerful laptops.
Dell 17-Inch Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 QHD+ Touchscreen Laptop for $879.99 (Save $200)
Microsoft 13.5-Inch 512GB SSD Surface 4 Touchscreen Laptop for $999.99 (Save $300)
The best 4th of July cellphone deals at Best Buy
Whether you're making professional or personal phone calls, these cellphone deals at Best Buy help you find the proper device from Samsung, Motorola and more.
The best 4th of July appliance deals at Best Buy
Streamline household chores with these Best Buy 4th of July deals on appliances from Ninja, Whirlpool and more
Tristar PowerXL Indoor Grill and Griddle for $34.99 (Save $45)
Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Analog Air Fryer for $49.99 (Save $50)
Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO with Auto-IQ for $129.99 (Save $20)
Samsung 1.9-Cubic-Foot Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cook from $309.99 (Save $59 to $104)
Amana 3.5-Cubic-Foot High-Efficiency Top Load Washer with Dual Action Agitator for $499.99 (Save $45)
Amana 6.5 Cubic-Foot Electric Dryer with Automatic Dryness Control for $499.99 (Save $45)
Whirlpool 5.1-Cubic Foot Freestanding Gas Range from $549.99 (Save $228 to $233)
Maytag 4.2-Cubic-Foot High-Efficiency Top Load Washer for $599.99 (Save $165)
LG 24-Inch Front-Control Built-In Dishwasher with Stainless Steel Tub for $649.99 (Save $150)
Samsung 29-Cubic-Foot Bespoke 4-Door Flex French Door Matte Black Steel Refrigerator from $2,599.99 (Save $690 to $730)
The best 4th of July tech deals at Best Buy
Best Buy deals present everything you need at home or on the go, from trendy wireless earbuds to compact speakers
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) with Google Assistant for $29.99 (Save $20)
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) Smart Speaker for $39.99 (Save $10)
Lenovo 4-Inch Smart Clock Display with Google Assistant and Wireless Charging Dock (2nd Generation) for $69.99 (Save $20)
JLab Epic Air ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $79.99 (Save $20)
What is the 4th of July 2022?
Fourth of July will be celebrated across the U.S. today, July 4. The federal holiday is observed each year in recognition of the country's independence. Independence Day celebrations date back to the 18th century when the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776.
When did 4th of July 2022 sales start?
We saw some huge 4th of July sales drop in the days and weeks leading up to 4th of July proper and are seeing even more deals today, July 4, including at Best Buy's 4th of July sale. Right now, you can shop 4th of July sales at Leesa, Macy's, Walmart and more.
What are the best 4th of July 2022 sales to shop?
Mattresses, bedding, TVs and countertop appliances typically see the biggest 4th of July discounts. Independence Day has become one of the hottest shopping holidays of the year, with plenty of Black Friday-level markdowns at massive retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's, Target and so much more.
