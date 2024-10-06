Is this the best Boise State offense ever? With ‘no egos,’ here’s why it could be

To say this year’s Boise State football offense is on track to be one of the greatest ever to wear blue and orange is not overstating things.

Having arguably the best running back in the country, junior Ashton Jeanty, certainly helps, as does the mind of offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, who’s spent the past 42 years of his life coaching football and perfecting plays.

But the stats back up the excellence, and fans are quickly getting spoiled watching what was on display Saturday evening at Albertsons Stadium when the Broncos bashed Utah State 62-30 in the annual homecoming game.

Through five games, Boise State is averaging 537.6 yards of total offense — the current record is 521.3 yards, set by Kellen Moore’s 2010 offense. This team is also averaging 50.6 points per game, ahead of the program record of 48.9 set in 2004.

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen passes against Mountain West foe Utah State at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

This is all being done with key starters having essentially missed a whole game, having rested on the sideline for the second halves of games against Portland State in September and then Utah State on Saturday. Jeanty, who has already surpassed 1,000 yards rushing this season, played only the first halves of those games.

No. 21 Boise State (4-1, 1-0 Mountain West), which likely will move up the rankings this week, piled up 599 total yards against the overmatched Aggies in an incredibly balanced effort — 296 on the ground, 303 passing. Jeanty was his usual superb self, rushing for 186 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, and quarterback Maddux Madsen had only four incomplete passes, going 21-for-25 for 256 yards and three TDs before he took a seat in the third quarter.

“There’s no egos in our offense or on our team,” Boise State coach Spencer Danielson said. “It’s not about, ‘How many times do I get the ball? What are you doing for me?’ It’s, ‘What does the team need?’ And that’s the group we’ve got, especially when it’s led by a guy like Ashton Jeanty, the best player in the country.”

Danielson also mentioned that Jeanty had approached him on Tuesday about helping out on special teams. “We’re always evaluating,” Danielson joked when asked whether he’d consider it.

Jeanty may not be impacting special teams yet, but even outside of his monstrous season numbers — 1,031 yards and 16 touchdowns — his presence alone is helping the Broncos’ offense thrive.

Teams are often so focused on stopping Jeanty that it creates other opportunities and space all over the field. For redshirt senior Austin Bolt’s 3-yard touchdown catch — his first of two on the night — several Utah State players were zoomed in on Jeanty in the backfield, allowing Madsen to find Bolt on an easy throw.

“If you try and stack the box and stop Ash ... there’s going to be plays to be made outside with those guys,” Madsen said.

“Going in every week, I’m sure every team’s game plan is how do we stop No. 2, because he’s the most elusive running back in the country, and he does things that normal people don’t,” Madsen continued. “I think it 100% opens up a whole new aspect of offense when people are just trying on Ashton.”

Madsen, who had probably his best game of the season against Utah State (1-4, 0-1), found 10 different receivers. Redshirt junior Chase Penry had 74 yards off four receptions, including a 42-yard catch that set up a Jeanty touchdown, and fifth-year senior Cam Camper had 59 yards and a touchdown on five catches.

Backup running back Jambres Dubar rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown in relief of Jeanty, including a 22-yard run, and Madsen had several big plays — completions of 22 yards to tight end Matt Lauter and receiver Prince Strachan, and three other passes that covered at least 17 yards.

“I can say I probably have faith in all of those guys that are going to make plays for me. And it shows,” Madsen said. “I don’t think anyone really kind of understands that we’ve probably got 12 guys that can go and make a play tomorrow. So it’s cool to see those guys get rewarded for all their hard work.”