Best anytime TD scorer bets on NFL's Week 11 Sunday's slate of games

Sunday afternoon of Week 11 promises some thrilling games, starting off with the Carolina Panthers (1-8) taking on the Dallas Cowboys (6-3). The slate is filled with anytime touchdown and best scorer betting opportunities.

The Cowboys are high on confidence after their 49-17 win over the New York Giants in Week 10. Quarterback Dak Prescott's four touchdowns and 404 passing yards, along with a rushing touchdown, helped the Cowboys extend their home-winning streak to 12. Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, was awarded the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his 11 receptions, 151 yards, and two touchdowns, including a 14-yard touchdown, in the game against the Giants.

On the other hand, the Panthers are looking to put up a better show after their 16-13 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 10. Carolina's head coach, Frank Reich, has taken over the play-calling responsibilities for the game against the Cowboys. Reich has emphasized that this decision is not a reflection on the Panther's offensive coordinator, Thomas Brown, but rather a move for the betterment of the team.

Here are the best TD bets for the Cowboys vs. Panthers and all of Sunday’s Week 11 matchups.

Anytime TD Odds for Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers:

The Dallas Cowboys (6-3) travel to Bank of America Stadium to take on the Carolina Panthers (1-8) at 1:00 p.m., ET, on FOX.

Cowboys:

QB Dak Prescott (+400)

RB Tony Polland (-125)

WR CeeDee Lamb (-125)

WR Brandin Cooks (+240)

TE Michael Gallup (+475)

Panthers:

Anytime TD Odds for Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns:

The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) travel to Cleveland Brown Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns (6-3) at 1:00 p.m., ET, on CBS.

Steelers:

Browns:

Anytime TD Odds for Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions:

The Chicago Bears (3-7) travel to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions (7-2) at 1:00 p.m., ET, on FOX.

Bears:

Lions:

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers (3-6) at 1:00 p.m., ET, on FOX.

Chargers:

Packers:

Anytime TD Odds for Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans:

The Arizona Cardinals (2-8) travel to NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans (5-4) at 1:00 p.m., ET, on CBS.

Cardinals:

Texans:

Anytime TD Odds for Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars:

The Tennessee Titans (3-6) travel to EverBank Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) at 1:00 p.m., ET, on CBS.

Titans:

Jaguars:

Anytime TD Odds for Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins:

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) travel to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Miami Dolphins (6-3) at 1:00 p.m., ET, on CBS.

Raiders:

Dolphins:

Anytime TD Odds for New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders:

The New York Giants (2-8) travel to FedEx Field to take on the Washington Commanders (4-6) at 1:00 p.m., ET, on FOX.

Giants:

Commanders:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) travel to Levi’s Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers (6-3) at 4:05 p.m., ET, on FOX.

Buccaneers:

49ers:

Anytime TD Odds for New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills:

The New York Jets (4-5) travel to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills (5-5) at 4:25 p.m., ET, on CBS.

Jets:

Bills:

Anytime TD Odds for Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams:

The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) travel to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams (3-6) at 4:25 p.m., ET, on CBS.

Seahawks:

Rams:

Best Anytime TD Bets for Sunday's Week 11 Games:

Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill (+155)

Tyreek Hill didn't have the best week in the loss to the Chiefs with catching eight of 10 targets for 62 yards and one fumble in Week 9's 21-14 loss. Despite that, Hill has scored three touchdowns in the last four weeks, making him a solid choice to get the Dolphins on the board in Week 11.

San Francisco 49ers Running Back Christian McCaffrey (+225)

Christian McCaffrey had a great performance in Week 10 against the Jaguars with 95 yards on 16 carriers and 47 yards on six catches in the 49ers 34-3 win over the Jaguars. That was the first time that McCaffrey didn't find the endzone in nine games this season. McCaffrey will be hungry to score for the 49ers in Week 11.

Los Angeles Chargers Wide Receiver Keenan Allen (+110)

Keenan Allen delivered an impressive performance for the Chargers in Week 10, catching 11 passes for 175 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Despite his impressive display, Allen has been suffering from a shoulder injury and his availability for Week 11 is uncertain as he is listed as questionable. However, if he does play, he will be a strong candidate to score a touchdown provided he has fully recovered from his injury.

Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs (+100)

Stefon Diggs played in the Bills' Week 10 game against the Broncos despite a back injury. He managed to catch three out of five targets for 34 yards. If he is fully recovered, Stefon Diggs is a reliable player who can help the Bills move forward in the right direction.

Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver CeeDee Lamb (-125)

In the Cowboys' 49-17 victory over the New York Giants, CeeDee Lamb caught 11 out of 14 targets for 151 yards and one touchdown. Over the last four weeks, Lamb has scored three touchdowns and has been consistently performing, making him a key player for the Cowboys in Week 11.

Houston Texans Quarterback C.J. Stroud (+280)

C.J. Stroud has been having an exceptional rookie season and has been delivering consistent performances every week for the Texans. In Week 10, he completed 23 out of 39 pass attempts for 356 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also recorded eight rushing yards and one rushing touchdown in the 30-27 win over the Bengals. Stroud has scored two rushing touchdowns in the last four matchups and with his consistent performances, he's always a good bet to make it happen and find the endzone.

Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (+100)

In Week 10, Amon-Ra St. Brown caught eight out of nine targets for 156 yards and a touchdown, helping the Lions clinch a 41-38 victory over the Chargers. In the upcoming Week 11 matchup, Amon-Ra will face off against his brother, Equanimious St. Brown, who plays for the Chicago Bears. This family rivalry game will likely motivate Amon-Ra to showcase his skills and find the endzone for the Lions.

Carolina Panthers Wide Receiver Adam Thielen (+210)

In the Panthers' Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears, Adam Thielen caught six out of 10 targets for 42 yards. Although Thielen has had a couple of slow games and hasn't scored since Week 6 against the Dolphins, the veteran is expected to turn things around and help Carolina put points on the board in Week 11.

