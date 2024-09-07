Bennett, Hennessy Canada's flag-bearers for Paralympic closing ceremonies in Paris

PARIS — Swimmer Nicholas Bennett and para canoeist Brianna Hennessy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for Sunday's closing ceremonies of the Paralympic Games in Paris.

The 20-year-old Bennett from Parksville, B.C., won two gold medals and a silver in his four races at the pool. Ottawa's Hennessy was the first Canadian to win a medal in para canoe with a silver Saturday.

“Being the flag-bearer is such a monumental occasion," Bennet said Saturday in a statement. “Being able to hold the flag and represent all the athletes that have competed is just another level of amazement for me that I have been able to achieve at these Paralympics.”

The 39-year-old Hennessy has a race remaining Sunday before she joins Bennett for the closing ceremonies at Stade de France.

“What a remarkable honour to be chosen to lead so many phenomenal heroes across our nation that have powered through so much adversity,” Hennessy said. “Together, we are a symbol of an incredible celebration of our abilities in motion."

With one day of competition remaining Canada's team of 126 athletes had compiled 29 medals, including 10 gold, in Paris.

Bennett, who is coached by his sister Haley Bennett-Osborne, won the 200-metre individual medley and 100-metre breaststroke and took silver in the 200-metre freestyle.

He competes in the S14 classification for athletes with intellectual impairment. Bennett was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at age three.

Para canoe made its Paralympic debut in 2016.

Hennessy was struck by a speeding taxi in Toronto at the age of 30. Tetraplegia from her broken neck impacted all four of her limbs.

She took silver Saturday in the women's VL2 Va'a, which is a canoe that has a support float and is propelled with a single-blade paddle.

Hennessy will also race the women's kayak single Sunday.

“Their results in Paris speak for themselves, with Nicholas adding his name to Canada’s storied Para swimming history books and Brianna being a trailblazer for podium success in her sport," said Karolina Wisniewska, who is Canada's co-chef de mission alongside Josh Vander Vies.

Swimmer Katarina Roxon and wheelchair basketball player Patrick Anderson carried the red Maple Leaf into the opening ceremonies Aug. 28 at Place de la Concorde.

Wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos was Canada's flag-bearer at the closing ceremonies three years ago in Tokyo. Lakatos won a gold medal in the 800 metres in Paris.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2024.

