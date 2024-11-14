Benin vs Nigeria LIVE! AFCON qualifier match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Return: Victor Osimhen is back in the Nigeria side to take on Benin in Ivory Coast (REUTERS)

Nigeria can book their spot at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco as they take on Benin in their penultimate qualifying tie tonight. The undefeated Super Eagles currently sit top of Group D with a four-point buffer to this evening’s opponents after being awarded the victory from their boycotted match in Libya last month and need only a draw to guarantee a place at the finals ahead of their concluding game at home to Rwanda in Uyo on Monday.

Thursday’s game is being played at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, the city in which Nigeria painfully lost this year’s AFCON final to hosts Ivory Coast back in February. They will look to banish those agonising memories by emerging victorious tonight, with star striker Victor Osimhen back in a strong side after missing the last international break through injury, while Gabriel Osho is handed a debut.

But they could face a tough test against Benin, who are second in the group but only a point ahead of Rwanda as they look to qualify for AFCON for the first time since reaching the 2019 quarter-finals, having famously beaten the Super Eagles in World Cup qualifying over the summer under the guidance of ex-Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr. Follow Benin vs Nigeria live below!

Benin 1-0 Nigeria

19:23

19 mins: Nigeria fans breathe a sigh of relief with Osimhen deemed fine to continue after receiving treatment on that ankle.

But they are being sliced through too easily down the middle and Olaitan produces a low strike that is well parried by Nwabali, with Aina then producing a risky sliding challenge inside the box.

He got the ball and play continues. A vital tackle in the end.

GOAL! Benin 1-0 Nigeria | Mohamed Tijani 16'

19:19 , George Flood

16 mins: Benin take the lead against the run of play!

Nigeria are under pressure with Osimhen down, with a couple of mishits forcing a corner from the left that is headed in by a totally unmarked Tijani just past the quarter-of-an-hour mark.

Woeful marking from Nigeria and dreadful goalkeeping from Nwabali, with the wet ball slipping through his grasp and through his legs into the back of the net.

Work to do for the Super Eagles in Abidjan.

Benin 0-0 Nigeria

19:18

15 mins: Concern for Nigeria here with Osimhen looking to put them in front but just being beaten to the ball by Benin goalkeeper Dandjinou.

He’s stayed down clutching his ankle and is now receiving treatment.

Benin 0-0 Nigeria

19:16 , George Flood

13 mins: Nigeria have quickly taken back control of possession after a brief burst of intent from Benin, but with no further opportunities to speak of just yet.

Both attacks are not being helped at all by the non-stop rain that is making it a bit of a difficult surface to play on.

Benin 0-0 Nigeria

19:13 , George Flood

9 mins: A big early chance for Nigeria as a clipped cross from the byline is headed down well by Osimhen for Iwobi, who just can’t apply the finishing touch from close range as the ball is hacked clear.

Benin 0-0 Nigeria

19:11 , George Flood

7 mins: Benin are growing into the game now after a very passive start in the heavy rain.

They force a corner off Onyemaechi before working another attack well but Olaitan’s low ball to the back post is overhit, misses its intended target and rolls wide for a pressure-relieving goal kick for Nwabali.

Benin 0-0 Nigeria

19:07 , George Flood

4 mins: Nigeria are dominating possession early, with Benin barely having a kick so far during the opening exchanges.

One dangerous-looking cross from the right was repelled and Osimhen has just been flagged offside as he looked to collect a searching through ball behind the Benin defence.

19:04

We are underway in Abidjan, where the rain is absolutely streaming down.

Nigeria in green tonight, with Benin in yellow.

Will the Super Eagles clinch their place at next summer’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco with a game to spare?

They need only a point, remember...

18:53 , George Flood

Just 10 minutes now until kick-off at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, where Benin are hosting games due to their Stade Mathieu Kerekou in Cotonou no longer meeting FIFA standards.

Steve Mounie: Benin must be 'actors not just spectators'

18:34

Facing Nigeria will obviously hold no fear for Benin after their World Cup qualifying upset at the same stadium over the summer, with captain Steve Mounie calling on his team-mates to be “actors and not just spectators” in tonight’s match.

“I remember that in June, I gave them the example of my former club,” the former Huddersfield striker told Complete Sports.

“When I was with Stade Brest, we were able to stand up to big teams in the French championship.

”I told them that we could do the same thing against Nigeria. We are capable of looking them in the eye.

“That’s what we will have to do. Be actors in this match and not just spectators.”

Osho debut for Nigeria as Osimhen returns

18:14 , George Flood

So former Reading and Luton man Gabe Osho goes straight into defence for his Nigeria debut in the absence of the injured Semi Ajayi.

It’s three changes in total from the side that beat Libya 1-0 at home last month thanks to Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s late goal before the away fixture was boycotted, with Victor Osimhen back to the lead the line along with Sevilla frontman Kelechi Iheanacho.

Brentford’s Frank Onyeka - on loan at Augsburg - drops to the bench along with Moses Simon.

Looks to be a more attacking approach from Austin Eguavoen with two strikers and Alex Iwobi presumably playing a bit deeper alongside Wilfred Ndidi.

Nigeria lineup confirmed

18:08 , George Flood

And here’s the Nigeria team...

#SuperEagles Team News in

🟢⚪️



🪨 Osho debuts in defence

⚡️ Iwobi, Ndidi in the middle

🙌🏽 Osimhen leads attack line #SoarSuperEagles #BENNGA pic.twitter.com/EEMrxCWmYL — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 14, 2024

No Matteo Ahlinvi for Benin

17:55

As expected, Swedish-based midfielder Matteo Ahlinvi misses out for Benin tonight due to an injury that forced him off in the first half of Vasteras SK’s 1-0 win over Hammarby in Allsvenskan last weekend.

Captain Steve Mounie leads the line as usual, supported by Lorient’s Tosin Aiyegun.

Sochaux’s Jodel Dossou, who, along with Mounie, scored in the 2-1 fightback win over Nigeria in World Cup qualifying in the summer, is only on the bench, along with Burnley’s Andreas Hountondji.

Benin lineup confirmed

17:44

Benin have named their team to face Nigeria in Abidjan tonight...

📋 𝗫𝗜 𝗗𝗘 𝗗𝗘́𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧 | Voici les titulaires alignés aujourd’hui pour les Guépards 🐆🇧🇯, prêts à en découdre face aux Super Eagles du Nigeria 🇳🇬 ! 🔥#BENNIG #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 #AFCONQ2025

#AllezLesGuépards 🐆🇧🇯 pic.twitter.com/LYD8njFwsy — Bénin Football 🇧🇯🐆 (@FootballBenin) November 14, 2024

Austin Eguavoen remains in temporary charge of Nigeria

17:40

Nigeria remain under the interim management of former midfielder Austin Eguavoen, who is also the technical director for the Nigeria Football Federation.

He has been in charge following the resignation of Super Eagles legend Finidi George just two months into the job back in June after a poor start to World Cup qualifying that included that shock 2-1 loss to Benin in Abidjan.

It remains to be seen exactly how long he will be in charge for, or when Nigeria fans can expect a permanent successor to George - who had himself been an assistant to predecessor Jose Peseiro - to be announced.

This is Eguavoen’s third separate stint in charge of the Super Eagles, having also done the job between 2005-07 and again in 2010.

Benin vs Nigeria prediction

17:15 , George Flood

Despite a comfortable 3-0 win at home in the reverse fixture back in September, Nigeria won’t be taking the challenge of Benin lightly tonight.

The Super Eagles know all about the threats that can be posed by Gernot Rohr’s side, who dealt their flagging 2026 World Cup qualification hopes another key blow by winning 2-1 in an eventful qualifier also held in Abidjan back in June.

On that occasion, Raphael Onyedika gave Nigeria a first-half lead before Benin came firing back for a famous victory thanks to goals from Jodel Dossou and Steve Mounie.

But Nigeria seem in a better place now despite last month’s boycott against Libya and boast a very strong squad that includes the likes of Ballon d’Or nominee Ademola Lookman as well as the returning Victor Osimhen.

The presence of former Nigeria boss Rohr adds another intriguing subplot to meetings with Benin, with his long tenure with the Super Eagles ending with a surprise sacking just weeks before the 2021 edition of AFCON and a claim of unfair dismissal that was taken to a FIFA tribunal.

Nigeria to win, 2-0.

Early Nigeria team news: Victor Osimhen back in strong squad

17:04 , George Flood

Nigeria have been significantly boosted by the return of star striker Victor Osimhen, who missed the last round of internationals with a muscular injury sustained while playing for loan club Galatasaray.

Real Sociedad forward Umar Sadiq has also returned to fitness, though the Super Eagles are without defensive regular Semi Ajayi after he suffered a serious hamstring injury with West Brom last month that required surgery.

Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah is also missing the rest of the season due to injury, with interim Nigeria boss Austin Eguavoen calling up former Reading and Luton defender Gabe Osho - now of Auxerre in France.

He could win his first senior international cap tonight, while Nigeria have also added fellow defender Victor Collins of Nasarawa United, He is the only Nigeria-based player in the current squad.

Early Benin team news: Matteo Ahlinvi an injury doubt

16:55 , George Flood

Benin have had doubts over the fitness of French-born midfielder Matteo Ahlinvi, who was forced off injured in the first half while playing for Vasteras SK in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Hammarby in Sweden’s Allsvenskan.

The Cheetahs’ squad is led by captain and former Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie, who now plays his club football in the German Bundesliga with Augsburg.

Burnley’s Andreas Hountondji is another option in the forward ranks.

How to watch Benin vs Nigeria

16:48

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will not be televised live.

Live stream: Fans can, however, catch the contest live online via bet365.

Benin vs Nigeria live

16:44 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest live coverage of the race to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Group D leaders Nigeria can book their place in next year’s finals in Morocco by earning a point tonight from their penultimate game against closest challengers Benin, which is being played at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast - the city where the Super Eagles lost this year’s AFCON final in agonising fashion.

Undefeated Nigeria will be confident of victory with the likes of star striker Victor Osimhen back in the fold, though Benin are looking to seal automatic qualification themselves and are coached by former Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr.

Kick-off this evening is at 7pm GMT, so stay tuned for match build-up, team news and live updates throughout the night.