Bengals vs. Cowboys score, live updates: Dallas looks to add another home win against the explosive Cincinnati offense

The Cowboys picked up their first home win of the season on Thanksgiving against the Giants

The Dallas Cowboys are still in no-man's land at 5-7, in large part because of some massive struggles at home. But they'll look to continue to add to some momentum on their home field after a 27-20 win over the Giants at home on Thanksgiving. As a playoff hopeful heading into the season, the Cincinnati Bengals find themselves in a similar spot at 4-8, and setting NFL records along the way — and not the ones you want to be known for. They've lost four times this season while scoring 30 or more points, which is tied for the NFL record for the most such losses in a season.

Joe Burrow has put up some monster numbers, leading the NFL in passing yards (3,337 yards) and passing touchdowns (30 TD passes) on a 67.7% completion rate. Over the past three weeks, his numbers have been particularly electric, throwing for 1,093 yards and 10 touchdowns, with just one interception. The rough part for the Bengals is that Cincinnati lost all three of those games and averaged 33 points per game in those losses.

  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

  • Location: Ford Field | Arlington, Texas

  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2 (ManningCast)

  • Streaming: ESPN, Fubo

    CeeDee Lamb will continue to play tonight with a shoulder injury that's limited him for multiple weeks. He's dressed and ready for tonight's game.

    This is a choice:

    Trevon Diggs active for Cowboys

    Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was limited at practice and previously considered questionable for Monday's game, but he's active and will suit up to face the Bengals after missing two games. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who previously said that he expects to play with a nagging shoulder injury, is indeed active.

    Bengals inactives include left tackle Orlando Brown

    Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown will miss a fourth game with a fibula injury. He returned last week from the injury to play the Steelers but was ruled out for Monday after missing practice on Thursday.