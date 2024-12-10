Bengals vs. Cowboys score, live updates: Dallas looks to add another home win against the explosive Cincinnati offense

The Cowboys picked up their first home win of the season on Thanksgiving against the Giants

The Dallas Cowboys are still in no-man's land at 5-7, in large part because of some massive struggles at home. But they'll look to continue to add to some momentum on their home field after a 27-20 win over the Giants at home on Thanksgiving. As a playoff hopeful heading into the season, the Cincinnati Bengals find themselves in a similar spot at 4-8, and setting NFL records along the way — and not the ones you want to be known for. They've lost four times this season while scoring 30 or more points, which is tied for the NFL record for the most such losses in a season.

Joe Burrow has put up some monster numbers, leading the NFL in passing yards (3,337 yards) and passing touchdowns (30 TD passes) on a 67.7% completion rate. Over the past three weeks, his numbers have been particularly electric, throwing for 1,093 yards and 10 touchdowns, with just one interception. The rough part for the Bengals is that Cincinnati lost all three of those games and averaged 33 points per game in those losses.

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field | Arlington, Texas

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2 (ManningCast)

Streaming: ESPN, Fubo