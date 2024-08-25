Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase returns to practice following a contract 'hold in'

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase ended his contract “hold in” and practiced for the first time this summer on Sunday, two weeks before Cincinnati opens the season against the New England Patriots.

The Bengals sent out photos from the closed practice on social media showing Chase participating in the sessions.

Chase had been watching most practices but not participating as he seeks a long-term contract extension. He is in the fourth year of his rookie contract and the Bengals already have exercised a fully guaranteed $21.8 million fifth-year option for 2025.

But Chase is seeking to become the latest receiver to cash in with a megadeal. Ten receivers have signed contracts worth at least $70 million already this offseason, with Justin Jefferson’s four-year, $140 million extension with Minnesota setting the top of the market.

Chase, the fifth pick in the 2021 draft, has made the Pro Bowl all three seasons and won the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award and was a second-team All-Pro in 2021.

He has 268 catches for 3,717 yards and 29 touchdowns, ranking in the top seven of all time in all three categories for a player in his first three seasons.

Chase, fellow receiver Tee Higgins and quarterback Joe Burrow have teamed to make the Bengals one of the most potent passing offenses in the game.

Cincinnati locked up Burrow with a five-year, $275 million deal before last season. Higgins is playing this year on a $21.8 million franchise tag and is set to hit the open market next offseason.

