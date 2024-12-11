Bengals QB Joe Burrow becomes latest sports star burglarized during game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has become the latest star athlete to have his home broken into during a game.

The burglary happened Monday night at Burrow’s residence in Anderson Township, Ohio, while the quarterback was in Texas facing off against the Dallas Cowboys for “Monday Night Football.”

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, a 22-year-old woman who works for Burrow called 911 around 11 p.m. after arriving at the home to find a bedroom window broken, the room ransacked and several items missing.

Neither the value of the stolen items nor what exactly was taken from the home was reported.

Burrow is just the latest in a recent string of sports stars to have their home burglarized. In early October, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’ mansion was broken into, as was Travis Kelce’s less than 24 hours later. The latter break-in happened as the Chiefs faced off in a home game against the New Orleans Saints.

In the NBA, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. have also reported burglaries in recent months.

In a November memo obtained by The Associated Press, the NFL issued a security alert saying the homes of professional athletes had become “increasingly targeted for burglaries,” urging its players to take additional precautions to safeguard their belongings.

The NBA said the FBI has connected at least some of the burglaries to “transnational South American Theft Groups” that are “reportedly well-organized, sophisticated rings that incorporate advanced techniques and technologies, including pre-surveillance, drones and signal jamming devices.”

