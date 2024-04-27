Bengals pick Miami C Matt Lee in seventh round of 2024 NFL draft. What to know

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Miami center Matt Lee with pick No. 237 in the 2024 NFL Draft. Lee, an All-ACC second-teamer, was a three-year starter and two-time all-AAC pick at UCF before transferring to Miami for his fifth year. Here's what to know about Lee.

Matt Lee scouting report

Lee is a shorter, smaller prospect compared to who we will lineup across from in the NFL. But his pass protection speaks for itself, and he allowed his matchup to hit the quarterback just once in 11 games as a starter. He has above-average core strength and speed which translates to effective pass protection, and is rarely ever knocked off-balance. He had some trouble in space, however, and could struggle against NFL athletes with length and power. His technique, hand placement, and quickness may help bridge that gap at the next level.

Matt Lee height, weight

Lee, who is from Oviedo, Florida, and went to Hagerty (Fla.) High School, is 6-foot-4 and 301 pounds.

Matt Lee did now allow a single sack in the 2023 season for Miami. (Credit: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Matt Lee college stats

Lee started in 11 games for the Hurricanes last season and did not give up a sack all year.

Matt Lee highlights

Lee is elite in pass protection, and helped the offensive line give up just 1.23 sacks per game while allowing none individually. He was named an All-ACC Second teamer after the Hurricanes marked second in the ACC in yards per game (421.2) and hung 40+ points on opponents four times last season. He looked ready for a shot in the NFL after strong performances against Clemson and Florida State.

Matt Lee NFL combine measurables

Lee recorded a 5.03 second 40-yard dash in his second attempt at the NFL combine, which was a top-10 mark amongst offensive linemen. He had 1.76 10-yard split, which was also a top-10 time. He posted a 31 inch vertical, which was about middle of the pack in the combine while his 9-foot-3 broad jump was another top-10 measurement for linemen. He opted out of the 3-cone drill, the 20-yard shuffle and the bench press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bengals pick Miami C Matt Lee in 2024 NFL draft. What to know