Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase refuses to say Patrick Mahomes’ name for NFL Top 100

pete grathoff
The NFL is still counting down its Top 100 players, but we found out who is No. 1 on Wednesday, courtesy of Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Chase was interviewed by the NFL for the list and he was asked who is atop the rankings this year. Chase refused to say the name of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I’m not saying him,” Chase said. “I give credit when it’s due, but I’m not saying his name. I’m not saying his name, brother. I’m sorry. Joe Burrow. I’m not saying that guy’s name. He’s good, he’s amazing. He’s good. I’m not gonna lie. I’m salty though. I’m a little salty. Two years in a row. I’m putting Burrow first.”

Mahomes was the No. 1 player on the Top 100 a year ago, so as Chase noted, this would be two years in a row he’s topped the list. The No. 1 will officially be unveiled on Aug. 2.

This is a video that Chiefs fans will love.

Chiefs fans absolutely loved to see Chase’s reticence.

Chase really dislikes KC

This isn’t the first time Chase has refused to talk about Mahomes. Burrow, the Bengals quarterback, had said a year ago that Mahomes was the NFL’s best player.

But Chase told reporters he thinks Burrow was the better quarterback and added “Pat who?”

Mahomes had the perfect response when he tweeted “That’s Who” with a photo of his two Super Bowl rings. He’s since added a third ring.

Chase also said during last season’s playoffs that he was rooting for “Anybody but the Chiefs.” So the hate is real.

The Bengals and Chase will be at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 15.

