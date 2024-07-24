Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase refuses to say Patrick Mahomes’ name for NFL Top 100

The NFL is still counting down its Top 100 players, but we found out who is No. 1 on Wednesday, courtesy of Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Chase was interviewed by the NFL for the list and he was asked who is atop the rankings this year. Chase refused to say the name of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I’m not saying him,” Chase said. “I give credit when it’s due, but I’m not saying his name. I’m not saying his name, brother. I’m sorry. Joe Burrow. I’m not saying that guy’s name. He’s good, he’s amazing. He’s good. I’m not gonna lie. I’m salty though. I’m a little salty. Two years in a row. I’m putting Burrow first.”

Mahomes was the No. 1 player on the Top 100 a year ago, so as Chase noted, this would be two years in a row he’s topped the list. The No. 1 will officially be unveiled on Aug. 2.

This is a video that Chiefs fans will love.

“I’m not saying his name.”



Only room for one QB in Ja'Marr's vocabulary @Real10jayy__ pic.twitter.com/AYdh1OxWkN — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) July 24, 2024

Chiefs fans absolutely loved to see Chase’s reticence.

you can hear the salt in his voice mahomes owns him — Optify (@optifyy_) July 24, 2024

His name is Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/NSbrbGBSj2 — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) July 24, 2024

The irony of refusing to speak his name while stating, “I’m not saying Him!” — TAKIWATANGA (@TuitogaUlberg) July 24, 2024

Mahomes is so good he makes elite athletes say stuff like this https://t.co/zlveBFLLTV — Matt (@NonPhatMatt) July 24, 2024

This rivalry really is built different. Bring on week 2. https://t.co/1EGTvAqBdz — The Kingdom’s Queens (@KingdomsQueens) July 24, 2024

Chase really dislikes KC

This isn’t the first time Chase has refused to talk about Mahomes. Burrow, the Bengals quarterback, had said a year ago that Mahomes was the NFL’s best player.

But Chase told reporters he thinks Burrow was the better quarterback and added “Pat who?”

Mahomes had the perfect response when he tweeted “That’s Who” with a photo of his two Super Bowl rings. He’s since added a third ring.

Chase also said during last season’s playoffs that he was rooting for “Anybody but the Chiefs.” So the hate is real.

The Bengals and Chase will be at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 15.