Bengals-Cowboys: Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati take advantage of Leon Lett-like blunder in stunning win vs. Dallas

The franchise of Leon Lett still doesn’t know when to not touch a blocked kick.

The Dallas Cowboys seemed to have a huge blocked punt right after the two-minute warning, which would have given them great field position in a 20-20 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. The block by linebacker Nick Vigil was clean. But, like Lett infamously touching a blocked field goal in the snow in a 1993 Thanksgiving game, cornerback Amani Oruwariye didn’t leave the live ball alone after the block. Oruwariye tried to field it, making the ball live which he fumbled. The Bengals recovered.

A few plays later, Ja’Marr Chase broke a 40-yard touchdown against a Cowboys defense that should have been off the field, giving Cincinnati a 27-20 lead with 1:01 left.

The Bengals snuffed out the Cowboys' final drive and held on to win.

The Cowboys (5-8) have had a disappointing season but had a shot at their first three-game winning streak with a win. But nothing sums up this Dallas season like having a blocked punt, and then giving it away because not everyone knew to get away from the bouncing ball.

The Cowboys' C.J. Goodwin told reporters postgame that Oruwariye wouldn't comment: "That's my teammate. That's my brother. We aren't doing any negativity," Goodwin said, according to DLLS reporter Joseph Hoyt.

Bengals take halftime lead

The Cowboys had a good start. Dallas quarterback Cooper Rush (or was that Homer Simpson?) hit CeeDee Lamb for an 11-yard touchdown to start the scoring. But it’s the Cowboys, and the mistakes started coming. Rush threw an interception in the red zone. The offense stalled a bit. And the defense couldn’t stop Burrow.

Burrow had a 5-yard touchdown pass to Chase and another 16-yard score to Chase Brown. Burrow had 207 yards and two touchdowns at halftime and the Bengals led 17-10. Burrow looked very sharp, as he has most of the season, often avoiding the rush and keeping his eyes upfield to find receivers. Burrow led the Bengals to a Super Bowl a few years ago, but he might be playing the best football of his career this season.

Finally, Burrow made one big mistake. The Cowboys tied the game early in the third quarter when Rush hit Brandin Cooks for a 3-yard touchdown. Then Burrow overthrew Chase downfield and was picked off by safety Malik Hooker. The Cowboys couldn’t convert it into a touchdown, but got a field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter to take a 20-17 lead.

The Bengals (5-8) tied it 20-20 on a field goal after that. Both teams came in with losing records, but they put on a good show to set up some drama in the fourth quarter for the Monday night audience.

A close 4th quarter

The Bengals got lucky on what looked like a key turnover. Andrei Iosivas looked like he was stripped of the ball, but a replay review showed he never secured the catch as he was juggling it, so it was ruled incomplete. Burrow was sacked after that — officials missed a clear facemask penalty on Dallas — and punted on the next play.

The Bengals got a stop and that gave Burrow a chance to win the game. He was banged up on the previous drive, possibly on the sack, and ESPN showed him getting a brace on his knee before the drive that started with 5:31 left. The drive started well, but two offensive penalties put the Bengals into a second-and-26. After a short completion and a sack, Cincinnati punted at the two-minute warning. That’s when the punt was blocked, leading to the comedy of errors of the Bengals getting the ball right back.

Micah Parsons left the field before time expired at the end of Bengals-Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/UoIOsHTz46 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 10, 2024

Chase is having a monster season, and shortly after the gaffe by Dallas he took a short pass, slipped by one tackle attempt and took it in for the go-ahead touchdown.

Micah Parsons stormed off the field after the heartbreaking loss. That image is a good representation of the Cowboys’ entire season.