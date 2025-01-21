Benfica forward Pavlidis scores quick hat trick against Barcelona in Champions League

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica forward Vangelis Pavlidis has scored the third-fastest hat trick at the start of a Champions League game on Tuesday, against Barcelona.

The Greece international scored two minutes into the match and then in the 22nd and 30th minutes as Benfica led Barcelona 3-1 at halftime.

According to stats provider OptaJoe, the fastest hat tricks had been scored in 23 minutes by Robert Lewandowski with the Catalan club in 2022 and by Marco Simone in 24 minutes in 1996.

Lewandowski scored his 102nd Champions League goal in the 13th minute.

