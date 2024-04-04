Benefit Cosmetics Collaborates With Scrub Daddy To Give You Your Cleanest Pores Yet

Cult-classic beauty brand Benefit Cosmetics and beloved cleaning supplier Scrub Daddy have come together for an unexpected collaboration, a custom Scrub Daddy Microfiber Cloth. The cloth can be used on the face to help remove makeup or to clean up around the house. It comes in a limited edition kit that includes the POREfessional Deep Retreat Pore Clearing Clay Mask mini and the POREfessional Face Primer mini.

Benefit describes the custom collaboration as "everything you need for your happiest cleaning session yet," as all of the products work to remove gunk and buildup from your pores. The brand's POREfessional line dates back to 2010, when its beloved face primer first hit the market with claims of instantly minimizing fine lines and wrinkles. The POREfessionals line now has several products beauty lovers can incorporate into both their beauty and skincare routines, from facial cleansers to setting sprays.

The POREfessional Deep Retreat Pore Clearing Clay Mask that comes in the new collaboration kit is good for both oily and dry skin, per the brand. As the mask dries down on the skin, it works to draw out trapped dirt and oil, thus helping to reduce the appearance of enlarged pores. The product is best used on clean, dry skin and should be left on for 30 minutes before rinsing off.

The limited edition Benefit Cosmetics Scrub Daddy kit will be available for purchase on Benefit Cosmetics' website and on Benefit’s TikTok Shop starting April 10 for $28 USD.

