Benches clear after kerfuffle in Game 4 of Kansas City Royals-NY Yankees ALDS series

At age 26, Jazz Chisholm could play for another decade in Major League Baseball.

No matter how long he plays in his career, each time he returns to Kauffman Stadium from here on out, he’ll likely hear boos. Royals fans have let him have it during the American League Division Series after he said KC was lucky to win Game 2.

During Game 4 on Wednesday night, Chisholm was in the middle of another controversy. This came in the sixth inning when Maikel Garcia was thrown out at second base to complete a double play.

Garcia was tagged twice by the Yankees’ Anthony Volpe.

It appeared Garcia was heading back to the dugout when he heard something he didn’t like. Soon after, Garcia and Chisholm were chirping at one another, and that led to the Royals and Yankees benches and bullpen emptying.

The benches clear in Kansas City after Jazz Chisholm and Maikel Garcia get into it. pic.twitter.com/sTTo3MYedu — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 11, 2024

These teams don’t like each other right now pic.twitter.com/5dPRMsPONk — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) October 11, 2024

To be fair, Garcia didn’t endear himself to Yankees fans this series when he trolled a Yankees starter and made an off-color remark to a New York fan after Game 2.

Fortunately, the stats for the fracas in Game 4 at Kauffman Stadium were all zeroes:

No punches thrown

No ejections

No one injured

However, Royals fans won’t soon forget Chisholm’s role in the brouhaha.