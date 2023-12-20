Ben Youngs to sign new Leicester deal

Ben Youngs is said to have returned from the World Cup “re-energised” - Getty Images /David Rogers

Ben Youngs, England’s most capped men’s player, is set to sign a one-year contract extension with Leicester, which will keep the scrum-half with the Tigers for a record-equalling 19th season.

Telegraph Sport understands that the 34-year-old, who made his Leicester debut in 2007 aged 17, has agreed a new deal to remain with the Tigers for the 2024/25 season, the 19th successive at his boyhood club.

Only club legend David Matthews, with 502 appearances, has managed as many consecutive campaigns at Welford Road, while the only other player to match Youngs’ record across the Premiership is fellow England scrum-half Danny Care, who will also embark on his 19th straight campaign with Harlequins next season.

Telegraph Sport understands that head coach Dan McKellar, in his first season with Leicester, has been impressed by Youngs since the scrum-half returned from England’s World Cup campaign in France. A source close to the club described Youngs, who has won five Premiership titles with the Tigers, as “re-energised” following England’s third-place finish at rugby’s showpiece.

Youngs, alongside brother Tom, followed in the footsteps of his father, former England scrum-half Nick, when he made his Leicester debut in 2007 and this latest contract re-signing is the strongest indication yet that the veteran scrum-half intends to end his career as a one-club player - a rarity in the professional era.

Despite Youngs’ record number of England caps, only seven players have made more professional first-team appearances for one club. Saracens’ full-back Alex Goode leads the list with 370, with Tigers Geordan Murphy (322) and Dan Cole (315) also among the seven. Indeed, that duo and Youngs are the only players to have made 300 appearances for the Tigers solely in the professional era, with former loosehead Graham Rowntree’s 398 beginning pre-professionalism.

Making his debut in 2010, Youngs surpassed Jason Leonard’s record of 114 caps in February 2022, becoming England’s most capped male player. The British and Irish Lion won his 127th and final cap against Argentina in the World Cup bronze final - announcing his international retirement shortly before the match.

Alongside Youngs, Telegraph Sport understands that Leicester will be announcing further major re-signings in the next fortnight.

