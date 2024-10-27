INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 27: Byeong Hun An of South Korea reacts to birdie on the 18th green on day four of the Genesis Championship 2024 at Jack Nicklaus GC Korea on October 27, 2024 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images)

Byeong Hun An could only watch as Tom Kim had a putt on the 72nd hole to win the 2024 Genesis Championship.

Kim looked to walk the putt in, but it lipped out, putting the South Korean duo in a playoff in their native country. In the end, after a mistake by Kim on the first playoff hole, An got the better of his Presidents Cup teammate.

A pair of PGA Tour stars battled it out in a playoff on the DP World Tour, but An came away with the win after a birdie on the first playoff hole. The duo both shot 5-under 67 in the final round at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, but on the extra hole, An's birdie propelled him to victory.

It's the second DP World Tour win for An. He and Kim finished at 17 under for the week.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Ben An tops Tom Kim in playoff to win 2024 Genesis Championship in Korea