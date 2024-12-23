Ben Stokes to undergo hamstring surgery as England captain ruled out for three months

Ben Stokes will undergo surgery after tearing his left hamstring, ruling him out for three months.

The England Test captain limped off the field during his side’s third Test defeat to New Zealand earlier this month, and was subsequently left out of the squad for the Champions Trophy next year.

It has now been confirmed that surgery will be required, as Stokes looks to return to full fitness for a crucial period.

England host India in a five-Test series over the summer, before the focus shifts to the Ashes in Australia at the end of the year.

A statement said: “England Men's Test captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out of all cricket for at least three months after further assessments confirmed he has torn his left hamstring.

“The Durham all-rounder will undergo surgery in January.

“The injury occurred during the third Test in Hamilton, during England's recent 2-1 Test series victory in New Zealand.”

Stokes had been expected to play for MI Cape Town in the SA20, South Africa's franchise T20 league, in January, but that will now not happen.

The 33-year-old will focus on recovering in time for the start of the summer, when England face Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge in May.

This is the second time Stokes has torn his left hamstring this year, having three Tests against Sri Lanka and one against Pakistan after first suffering the injury in August when playing in The Hundred.

Stokes bowled 23 overs on the opening day of the third Test against New Zealand before pulling up later in the match.

That was the most he has managed in a single day, and the all-rounder has insisted he has no plans to cut down on his bowling load to avoid further injury problems.

"It's just one of those unfortunate things,” he said after the match. “I ain't holding back.

"Every time you walk out on the field you're at risk of injury. You can't play for anything in this game."