Ben Johnson plans to build Bears offense around Caleb Williams

Ben Johnson is making it very well known that quarterback Caleb Williams played a huge role in his decision to become the new head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Johnson, who is the 19th head coach in franchise history, was introduced at Halas Hall on Wednesday and had plenty of praise and compliments towards his young quarterback, who played well despite a failed season for the team in 2024.

During the press conference, Johnson was asked about Williams, who had great individual stats but did not see team success after being the first overall pick in last year's draft. Going into their head coaching search the Bears front office made it known that the growth and development of Williams was going to be of the utmost importance, and Johnson is taking that importance as one of his top priorities.

“Modern football in the NFL is quarterback-driven. That is no secret. Right now, quarterback success is a higher predictor of winning and losing than turnover ration," Johnson told reporters on Wednesday, and took it as far as to say that the offense will be created with Williams in mind. "There is no doubt Caleb played a large part into my decision. He is a phenomenal talent that had, as many quarterbacks do, an up-and-down rookie year. I see my role as a supporter of him. This offense will be calibrated with him in mind.”

Ben Johnson on Caleb Williams: pic.twitter.com/SgoWs5JFyZ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 22, 2025

After failed development of previous first round quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Justin Fields, who had different coaches between them, the Bears are hoping to strike lightning with the pairing of Johnson and Williams.

