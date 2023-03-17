Ben Affleck Says He 'Didn't Figure Out How to Play' Batman Until The Flash

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty, DC Entertainment/Warner Bros/Shutterstock

Almost seven years have passed since Ben Affleck first appeared onscreen as Batman, but the actor says he finally "nailed it" with his performance in DC Studios' upcoming movie The Flash.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter for a cover story published Thursday that covered 50-year-old Affleck's upcoming film Air, his new production company and his relationship with the public, the actor briefly discussed his part in the upcoming Ezra Miller-led superhero film.

"Yeah, I did finally figure out how to play that character, and I nailed it in The Flash. For the five minutes I'm there, it's really great," Affleck said of his expected-to-be final appearance as Gotham's dark knight in the upcoming movie.

Affleck, who has in the past spoken negatively about his experience playing Bruce Wayne / Batman in 2017's Justice League, told the outlet that "a lot of it's just tone" when it came to figuring out how to play his character in The Flash.

"You've got to figure out, what's your version of the person? Who is the guy that fits what you can do? I tried to fit myself into a Batman," he said, noting that he did "like a lot of the stuff we did" with the character, particularly in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Ben Affleck The Hollywood Reporter Magazine Cover March 2023

Photography by Austin Hargrave for The Hollywood Reporter

When asked what exactly went wrong on the set of Justice League — the production saw Zack Snyder step away from the movie after his daughter's death and replaced by Joss Whedon, whom multiple cast members accused of toxic on-set behavior — Affleck said: "You could teach a seminar on all the reasons why this is how not to do it."

The actor added that Justice League's issues ranged "from production to bad decisions to horrible personal tragedy, and just ending with the most monstrous taste in my mouth," though he did praise Snyder, 57, for eventually reworking the film into 2021's Zack Snyder's Justice League.

"Say what you want, it is my highest-rated career movie. I've never had one that went from nadir to pinnacle," he noted of the director's cut. "Retroactively, it's a hit. All of a sudden I was getting congratulated for the bomb I'm in."

The Flash sees Affleck return as Batman along with Michael Keaton, who played Batman in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns, for a time-traveling, multiverse story that co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn recently said "resets everything" for the franchise, per Deadline.

The Flash zooms into theaters June 16.