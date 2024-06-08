Advertisement
Live

Belmont Stakes 2024: Live updates, odds, how to watch, stream, channel, post time for 156th running from Saratoga

Saratoga Race Course begins a projected two-year run of hosting a shortened Belmont Stakes

yahoo sports staff · sean leahy

With major renovations coming to Belmont Park in Elmont, NY, the 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed upstate to Saratoga Race Course for the 2024 and 2025 editions of the third jewel of the Triple Crown. With the first change of venue since 1967 — also due to renovations, the Belmont was held at Aqueduct Race Track in Queens from 1963-67 — comes a shortening of the race, from its traditional 1 1/2 miles down to 1 1/4 miles.

Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Gray both opened near the top of the board on the morning line, but Sierra Leone, which ran second at the Derby, has vaulted to the top of the board heading into Belmont Day.

The purse for the 12th race on the card at Saratoga on Saturday is $2 million this year, and while there won't be a Triple Crown on the line, someone is walking home with a huge payday at the end of a very unique "Test of the Champion" at Saratoga.

  • Date: Saturday, June 8

  • Coverage start time: 10:30 a.m. ET

  • Post time time: 6:41 p.m. ET

  • Location: Saratoga Race Course — Saratoga Springs, New York

  • TV channel: Fox, FS1

  • Streaming: DirecTV Stream, Fubo

Live4 updates
  • Featured
    Yahoo Sports Staff

    2024 Belmont Stakes Odds and Post Positions

    (Last updated at 4 p.m. ET)

    1. Seize the Gray — 4-1

    2. Resillence — 11-1

    3. Mystik Dan — 6-1

    4. The Wine Steward — 15-1

    5. Antiquarian — 10-1

    6. Dornoch — 15-1

    7. Protective — 17-1

    8. Honor Marie — 12-1

    9. Sierra Leone — 2-1

    10. Mindframe — 6-1

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    How's this for being excited about a win?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Saratoga weather update

    5As of 3:4 p.m. ET, Conditions are good at Saratoga, but some rain could be expected in the 6 p.m. hour at Saratoga.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Racing is underway at Saratoga

    Race 8 just wrapped up on Belmont Day in Saratoga Springs with the $500,000 Woody Stevens. Book'em Danno took first with Prince Of Monaco Second and Nutella Fella third.

    The 156th Belmont stakes is the 12th race on the card today, with post time set for 6:41 p.m. ET.

    • 1 — Book'em Danno WIN: $7.70 PLACE: $3.60 SHOW: $3.00

    • 7 — Prince Of Monaco PLACE: $3.40 SHOW: $3.00

    • 10 — Nutella Fella SHOW: $7.90

    • $1.00 EXACTA 1-7 $9.50

    • $0.50 TRIFECTA 1-7-10 $102.75

    • $0.10 SUPERFECTA 1-7-10-6 $172.75

    • $1.00 DAILY DOUBLE 1-1 $23.90

    • $1.00 PICK 3 7-1-1 $76.00

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement