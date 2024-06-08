Belmont Stakes 2024: Live updates, odds, how to watch, stream, channel, post time for 156th running from Saratoga

With major renovations coming to Belmont Park in Elmont, NY, the 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed upstate to Saratoga Race Course for the 2024 and 2025 editions of the third jewel of the Triple Crown. With the first change of venue since 1967 — also due to renovations, the Belmont was held at Aqueduct Race Track in Queens from 1963-67 — comes a shortening of the race, from its traditional 1 1/2 miles down to 1 1/4 miles.
The purse for the 12th race on the card at Saratoga on Saturday is $2 million this year, and while there won't be a Triple Crown on the line, someone is walking home with a huge payday at the end of a very unique "Test of the Champion" at Saratoga.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about their picks for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, Juan Soto’s injury, the ascension of Gunnar Henderson, Skenes vs. Ohtani and have their usual Friday edition of The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.