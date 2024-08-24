Bellingham sends a message to Real Madrid fans following injury setback

Real Madrid confirmed yesterday that star midfielder Jude Bellingham suffered an injury in training. While the club has not disclosed the duration of his layoff, it is expected that he will be out for at least a month.

Needless to say, the announcement dealt a significant blow to Carlo Ancelotti’s plans, as the youngster was central to Real Madrid’s dynamics last season.

Moreover, Bellingham had recently been looking close to his rejuvenated best in the team’s latest games after a rough patch towards the end of the previous season.

Bellingham Expresses His Feelings

Taking to his official X account after the news of his injury broke, the English midfielder expressed his disappointment with the situation and shared how he plans to use this setback to come back stronger.

“Nothing I hate more than missing games but trying to see the positive side and maybe my body is telling me it needs a bit more rest after a busy year,” he began.

Nothing I hate more than missing games but trying to see the positive side and maybe my body is telling me it needs a bit more rest after a busy year. I’m very frustrated but I’ll be supporting the lads like a fan until I can rejoin them again in my best and strongest form.… pic.twitter.com/HOdv3FCiUh — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) August 23, 2024

He also made sure to thank fans for the support he received in recent hours and vowed to return as soon as possible.

“I’m very frustrated but I’ll be supporting the lads like a fan until I can rejoin them again in my best and strongest form. Thanks for your messages of concern and support. Lots of love and Hala Madrid!” he added.

With Bellingham now out for at least a month, it remains to be seen who the manager will turn to as his preferred backup option.

Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, and Luka Modric appear to be the best-placed options, and the manager does not have long to decide before the team’s next game.