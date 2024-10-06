Bellingham blames Villarreal player for Carvajal’s season-ending injury

Dani Carvajal’s injury shocked the Real Madrid supporters at Santiago Bernabeu. The incident occurred in the closing moments of the match when Carvajal attempted to clear the ball.

However, Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino came charging in aggressively, determined to prevent Real Madrid from keeping possession. As a result, Carvajal ended up clutching his head in distress after suffering a knee injury during the challenge.

The situation quickly took a turn for the worse, as Carvajal had to be stretchered off the field in tears, leaving many fearing the severity of the injury.

Bellingham was not happy

The reaction from his teammates, especially Jude Bellingham, was one of anger and frustration. Bellingham, clearly upset with Yéremy Pino’s challenge, didn’t hesitate to confront him.

The English midfielder expressed his frustration, telling Pino, “You cannot go into the match in the 93rd minute with the result already decided,” he said said quoted by Defensa Central.

Dani Carvajal suffered an ACL tear. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Bellingham’s disapproval of Pino’s aggressive play was evident, and he made sure to voice his concerns directly to the Villarreal player.

The tension between the two players was palpable, as Pino showed a defiant attitude in the face of Bellingham’s remarks.

The incident was undeniably one of the most talked-about moments of the night, overshadowing what should have been a straightforward victory for Real Madrid.

Unfortunately, Carvajal’s injury cast a dark cloud over the team’s win. The full-back’s knee will undergo further medical examination in the coming hours to determine the extent of the damage.

As fans await the results, thoughts are with Carvajal, hoping for a swift recovery. Bellingham’s frustration, meanwhile, is understandable, as the match was effectively over when Yéremy Pino’s reckless challenge occurred.

It remains to be seen how long Carvajal will be sidelined, but his absence could be a significant blow to Real Madrid’s season.