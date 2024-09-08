Bellator Champions Series video: Bryce Meredith puts opponent to sleep with slick choke

.

[autotag]Bryce Meredith[/autotag] kept his professional record unblemished with an incredible finish on the prelims of Bellator Champions Series: San Diego.

Meredith (7-0) stepped into the cage as an undefeated fighter and left just the same after locking John MaCalolooy in what has become his signature finish. At 3:18 of Round 1, Meredith put the squeeze on MaCalolooy (4-2) with a rear-naked choke, putting him completely to sleep.

Check out video of the finish below (via X):

PUTS HIM TO SLEEP! 😳



Bryce Meredith puts Jon Macalolooy to sleep with a vicious rear-naked choke in the first round! #BellatorSanDiego | LIVE NOW on @SportsonMAX pic.twitter.com/m09UTInviw — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) September 8, 2024

During his post-fight interview, Meredith spoke about wanting to be more patient in this fight, but MaCalolooy came out aggressively, which prompted him to respond with his grappling attacks.

"I got kicked, and then I was like, I'm going to choke your ass out," Meredith said.

The victory is Meredith's second of the year, following a unanimous decision win over Ty Johnson at 2024 PFL 1 in April.

